Apple & TBWA\MediaArtsLab Take Us Behind-The-Scenes Of Spike Jonze & Pedro Pascal’s AirPods Spot

Apple has released the ‘Making Of’ for its latest AirPods 4 film, directed by filmmaker Spike Jonze and starring Pedro Pascal.

The vid, widely lauded on LinkedIn by creatives as a joyful return to advertising showcases AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation.

The film follows Pascal through city streets, telling of heartbreak, stunning visuals, expressive movement and immersive sound.

“The story that is being told is the idea of someone who is in a breakup and how the world transforms into this person’s sort of internal experience. A heartbroken world and the idea of the promise of healing,” explained Pascal about his character’s emotional journey.

Viewers witness the close collaboration between Pascal and world-renowned choreographer Tanisha Scott, celebrated for her work with Rihanna, Drake, and Beyoncé. “I felt like a student again,” Pascal shared. “It was about Tanisha understanding what my strengths were.”

Producer Jorie Feldman added: “[The film] illustrates this idea that when you put on your AirPods, your whole world transforms with the music that you choose to put on, in the mood that you’re in.”

Credits

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Los Angeles

BTS Director / D.P. and Editor: Derek Milton

Production Company: MJZ

Post-Production: Be Grizzlee

Audio Post-Production Company: Squeak E. Clean

Music:

“Conticinio” by Guitarricadelafuente

“Perfect” by Sam i, with Tropkillaz ft. Bia & MC Pikachu

“Resource Colorado 87” by Sten Valin

“Piano Sten” by Sten Valin

“Matriarchy” by John Bowers