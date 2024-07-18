Apple Celebrates Young Athletes In Global Campaign Shot On iPhone By Walter Iooss Jr.

Apple has launched “2036 Hopefuls,” a campaign celebrating young aspiring athletes. To bring this campaign to life, Apple partnered with one of the world’s most influential sports photographers, Walter Iooss Jr., to showcase young talents from various sports such as skateboarding, gymnastics, para-basketball, and table tennis — all captured beautifully on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Having photographed top athletes such as Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan and Serena Williams, and over his 63-year career, Walter’s images have appeared on over 300 covers of Sports Illustrated — more than any other photographer in the world. Walter Iooss Jr.’s images have come to represent modern sports culture, and in 2018, he was inducted into the International Photography Hall of Fame.

The impressive young athletes featured in the campaign range from a 6-year-old striker from India named the best player at HJK Helsinki during the 2024 PPJ Sari Cup, to a 6-year-old golfer who was the youngest competitor in Singapore Junior Development Tour tournament in 2023. Other remarkable athletes include a para-basketball player, swimmer, table tennis player, boxer, and more, all under the age of 10 and distinguished by their exceptional skills and passion for their sports.

The youngest athletes, both 5 years old, are a baseball player from Mexico and a gymnast from the United States. Additionally, the campaign features a Brazilian soccer player who has already secured a sponsorship and an Australian surfer who dreams of becoming a pro and breaking world records.

From the field to the pool, “2036 Hopefuls” demonstrates that regardless of the sport or setting, the advanced camera features of the iPhone 15 Pro are ideal for capturing your kids’ first and greatest achievements.

The images will appear on out-of-home billboards globally and in major cities across the U.S. (LA, NY, Chicago, Miami, and more) as well as on Apple’s social media.

Credits:

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Photographer: Walter Iooss Jr.