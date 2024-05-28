ANZ Goes To Pitch, Special Group On Notice

Financial services giant, ANZ, has launched a creative agency review.

The bank, who appointed new CMO Astrud Burgess last year, has worked with Special Group since 2021. Omnicom media agency PHD is its media partner.

Sian Chadwick, the bank’s general manager, told Mediaweek: “We’re constantly reviewing the ways in which we work with our Australian agency partners. As part of this, we are building an alliance of trusted agency partners which will allow us to achieve the best creative outcome for each campaign.”

Mediaweek reports that ANZ called the pitch process on 16 May.