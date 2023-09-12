Anthony Gregorio Joins Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory As Partner

Anthony Gregorio, who headed Saatchi & Saatchi Australia as CEO and prior to that Havas, as CEO Creative Group ANZ, has joined Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory as a partner.

Jen Davidson, managing partner, “Our business is rapidly evolving in response to the bigger and more diverse challenges that marketers face. Anthony joining brings a whole new dimension into the business and will enable Tumbleturn to make an even greater impact for our clients.”

“Alongside welcoming Ant, we’ve taken the opportunity to rename the business to Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory, which better reflects the strategic nature of the work we do every day.”

“I’m delighted to join Jen and Dan at Tumbleturn. Jen is someone I have known most of my career and I admire and respect her knowledge and passion enormously. And it’s a pleasure to work alongside Dan also. He’s someone who has an amazing reputation, and after spending time recently working together, I understand why”, said Gregorio.

“We have three partners that cover the full spectrum of needs for CMO’s with C-suite client, media agency and creative agency experience,” said Gregorio who joins current partners Jen Davidson and Dan Johns.

L-R: Anthony Gregorio, Jen Davidson & Dan Johns

Davidson spent a decade with the McCann Group of Companies, holding senior roles in Sydney and San Francisco. She then moved client side and spent 9 years at the Commonwealth Bank in senior roles including General Manager of Media, Digital, Social and PR, before starting Tumbleturn.

Johns has been the CEO of media agency Ikon, COO of agency group IPG Mediabrands Australia and managing partner of Havas Media Australia.

“Our unique blend of C-Suite experience covering marketing, creative and media backgrounds, leads to advice that creates traction quickly and generates a momentum shift for our clients,” added Gregorio.

Davidson, who started Tumbleturn six years ago, says bringing Gregorio into the partnership also marks a new focus for the boutique specialist advisory service.

“We deliver strategic marketing services and play a crucial role in helping marketers navigate intricate and continually evolving industry dynamics.”

Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand? Absolutely, it's completely irretrievable now.

Not at all. Every brand, even Qantas, deserves a second chance.

Look, he could hardly have made it worse than it already was. Qantas was and will be fine.

Who's Alan Joyce and what's a Qantas? 1323 votes Vote