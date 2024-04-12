Amazon Web Services Taps Melbourne-Based Startup Vudoo For Shoppable Video

Melbourne-based startup Vudoo has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network, making it one of just a handful of shoppable video partners currently available on the platform.

As a result, AWS partners globally can now access Vudoo’s leading in-stream checkout technology that turns content and ads into directly shoppable assets.

Advertisers will now have access to in-stream checkout that enables users to make a purchase within the content they’re interacting with, without being taken to a separate browser. This feature enables access to first-party data customer insights, allowing retailers and advertisers to create more targeted campaigns.

They’ll also have shoppable video which allows the conversion and enhancement of video content and ads into interactive, directly shoppable assets. The feature allows retailers to create personalised shopping journeys through unique, one-to-one storytelling, transforming every content and ad encounter across the open web into a conversion opportunity.

This news follows the launch of Vudoo’s platform to the international market and opening of a London office towards the end of 2023.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the AWS Partner Network. This relationship marks a milestone achievement for Vudoo, and cements our credibility as a leading e-commerce specialist and technology provider. It is a thorough selection process and we’re looking forward to working with AWS customers to create shoppable videos on our mission to transform the customer experience,” said Nick Morgan, Founder and CEO at Vudoo.

Founded by Morgan, Vudoo has established partnerships with publishers including News Corp, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME), Are Media and independent agency, Lex Labs, and facilitated campaigns for global brands such as Hilton, Samsung, Moët & Chandon, Burberry, Dyson and Lexus.