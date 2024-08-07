AFFINITY Snares The Trade Desk’s Emma Shepherd As Communications Director

AFFINITY has announced the appointment of Emma Shepherd as its new communications director. Emma joins AFFINITY after a successful tenure at ad tech giant The Trade Desk, where she served as editorial content manager, APAC. She brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles, including as a deputy editor at Mumbrella.

In her new role, Emma will be responsible for managing and enhancing the external reputation of AFFINITY through a variety of strategic initiatives. She will spearhead thought leadership efforts, serve as a ghostwriter for the company’s website, and oversee the production of the OutThink newsletter. Additionally, Emma will drive

other outreach programs designed to amplify AFFINITY’s brand presence, including all PR, and social media engagement on platforms like LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

“We kept hearing we were flying too far below the radar, so we decided to take a dose of our own medicine and invest in raising our profile by hiring one of the best. Emma has already made an important impact on how we present ourselves to the world,” Angela Smith, chief brand officer at AFFINITY.

“As independent thinkers in the industry, we’ve pioneered numerous approaches to market, but we haven’t really told anyone about it. Well, that’s all about to change, and we’re loving practising what we preach. One of our secrets to success is our data-driven approach that has been at the core of these innovations, enabling us to deliver measurable results for our clients,” she said. “There’s been so many accomplishments to celebrate, I think we’re all guilty at times of being the expert plumber with the leaky tap. But as we continue to grow our offering thanks to new team members of the calibre of Vaughan Townsend, ECD, and Gavin Sommer, having the talent of Emma on our team is the icing on the cake to get the good news out there”.

“With over 70 effectiveness awards in the past six years, not including another IPA Effie that’s due to land in October, we owe it to our amazing team and clients to ensure their hard work is consistently out there on a bigger stage,” Andela concluded.

Emma has a distinguished background in communications and editorial content management. At The Trade Desk, she played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s editorial strategy across the APAC region. Her tenure at Mumbrella further solidified her expertise in content creation and industry analysis. Her diverse experience and passion for storytelling make her an invaluable addition to the AFFINITY team.

“I am thrilled to join AFFINITY and contribute to its mission of accelerating growth for ambitious brands,” said Emma Shepherd. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in editorial content and communications to elevate AFFINITY’s profile, drive thought leadership, and build meaningful connections within the industry”.