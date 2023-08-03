A Traffic Jam’s The Star Of New Macca’s Ad, As Brand Again Eschews Showing Restaurants Or Burgers

Being stuck in a traffic jam in the middle of summer doesn’t sound like anyone’s idea of fun, however, it’s the catalyst for new work from Macca’s in the UK.

Called “Next stop, McDonald’s”, the ad’s the work of incumbent creative Leo Burnett and continues an ongoing concept from the agency that doesn’t show any restaurants or menu items in the ads.

The first “no menu” ad dropped back in January (watch it HERE) and was the “highest-scoring” Cannes Film Lions winner with viewers, according to System1 Group’s Test Your Ad platform.

The latest work sees an eclectic mix of Brits stuck in a traffic jam presumably on their way to the beach. But rather than sun and surf they crave, it’s apparently a Big Mac and fries.

Leo’s has also enlisted some serious directing talent for the spot, with Greatest Showman director, Aussie Michael Gracey, behind the lens. Check out the work below: