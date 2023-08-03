A Traffic Jam’s The Star Of New Macca’s Ad, As Brand Again Eschews Showing Restaurants Or Burgers
Being stuck in a traffic jam in the middle of summer doesn’t sound like anyone’s idea of fun, however, it’s the catalyst for new work from Macca’s in the UK.
Called “Next stop, McDonald’s”, the ad’s the work of incumbent creative Leo Burnett and continues an ongoing concept from the agency that doesn’t show any restaurants or menu items in the ads.
The first “no menu” ad dropped back in January (watch it HERE) and was the “highest-scoring” Cannes Film Lions winner with viewers, according to System1 Group’s Test Your Ad platform.
The latest work sees an eclectic mix of Brits stuck in a traffic jam presumably on their way to the beach. But rather than sun and surf they crave, it’s apparently a Big Mac and fries.
Leo’s has also enlisted some serious directing talent for the spot, with Greatest Showman director, Aussie Michael Gracey, behind the lens. Check out the work below:
Please login with linkedin to commentLeo Burnett McDonald's
Latest News
VOZ Is Having A Slower Than Expected Impact On Media Spend With Industry Waiting On ‘Gold Standard’
It’s been three months since OzTam first released VOZ. Designed to eventually replace the metro overnight figures, VOZ combines Broadcast TV and BVOD audiences into one dataset. So are the new figures having any impact on ad spend? Key Takeaways ● VOZ is helping agencies to allocate spend but change is slower than expected ● […]
The Difference Between Good & Bad Marketing Is How We Apply Creativity: Supermassive’s Laura Aldington
Speaking at Advertising Week APAC, Supermassive co-founder and former Host/Havas CEO Laura Aldington, said that the difference between good and bad marketing was solely how creativity was applied. Lead image L-R: Toby Hemming, APAC MD, LBB Online; Hamish Stewart, national executive creative director – experience, CHEP Network; Laura Aldington, co-founder, Supermassive; Katie Rigg-Smith, chief strategy […]
Wednesday TV Ratings: It’s A Win For 10 With Launch Of ‘Thank God You’re Here!’
Noughties Improv favourite Thank God You’re Here has returned to screens after a 16 year hiatus and it’s been welcomed back with open arms. The show launched on Network 10 yesterday to 684,000 metro viewers. This was markedly above the next most-watched show in entertainment which was Seven’s The Chase with 539,000 metro viewers. Thank God […]
Cricket Australia Renews ASICS Partnership
Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the renewal of its partnership with ASICS as Official Apparel Partner until 2028. ASICS will continue to supply its globally renowned performance apparel and footwear to our world champion teams after announcing a five-year extension. Since 2011, ASICS’ innovative performance apparel has provided an on-field advantage for the Australian Men’s […]
Budweiser Loses The Bud In New Campaign Tackling Male Friendships
Budweiser may be having ongoing and well-documented issues in the US, however, the brand in Canada is using its clout for good in a new campaign promoting mateship between men. According to the brewer’s research, 70 per cent of men admit to losing contact with mates as they age and have families, life pressures etc. […]
Asian Student Is Turned WHITE After She Asks AI Tool To Make Her A Professional LinkedIn Picture
The internet is expressing concerns about the dangers of AI after an Asian MIT student asked an AI tool to make a professional LinkedIn picture of her, only for the tool to turn her white. Taking to X (or Twitter as some may call it), student Rona Wang said “I was trying to get a […]
Former GroupM & Initiative Strategist David Fish Launches Guide To Winning Presentations
Former advertising strategist, speaker, coach David ‘Fishy’ Fish (lead image), who held senior roles with Initiative and GroupM, has launched his first book, What it Takes to Create Winning Presentations, aimed at helping media sales teams master the art of strategic storytelling. Drawing upon decades of experience working with the world’s largest advertisers and global […]
How AI & Human Skills Unite To Shape The Future Of Meaningful Work
Nina Mapson Bone (lead image), author of Meaningful Work: Unlock your unique path to career fulfilment, is a highly sought after speaker on the subjects of meaningful work, and talent attraction, retention and development. In this guest post, Mapson Bone attempts to allay all our fears about the great AI genie in the workplace… In […]
Nova’s Michael Graham Jumps Behind The Wheel As CarExpert.Com.Au’s Commercial Director
CarExpert.com.au has announced the appointment of Michael Graham (lead image) as commercial director – marketplace to oversee the business’ sales operation across Australian dealerships while it continues to build a dominant new car platform that will see both automotive manufacturers and new car dealerships thrive. Graham joins CarExpert.com.au with over 20 years’ experience across various […]
The IMAA Unveils E-Learning Model ‘Out-of-Home 101’
Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) has launched Out-of-Home 101 – a comprehensive guide to the nation’s out-of-home (OOH) sector as part of its landmark IMAA Academy education program. The e-learning module is the latest course in the IMAA Academy’s eight-part education program and is a collaboration between the association and the Outdoor Media Association […]
Microsoft Joins Viral ‘My Ken’ Barbie TikTok Trend With HILARIOUS Comment
With platforms such as TikTok having such a huge focus on authenticity and user-generated content, it can be hard for huge multi-national corporations to enter without looking a little, well, clunky. Microsoft’s TikTok account showed brands how it is done however, with its hilarious comment on a viral ‘My Ken’ video which has more than […]
Zenith Unveils 13-Person “Next Generation Board”
Zenith Australia has announced the appointment of a Next Generation Board (NGB), tasked with creating and implementing practical initiatives to build the agency’s culture, client offering and proposition. The 13 NGB members are diverse in expertise, cognitive approach and background, with experience levels ranging from executives to senior roles. Over their 18-month deployment, they will […]
Lite n’ Easy Eats Out On New Brand Campaign Via Hardhat
Lite n’ Easy, the food delivery service that helps Aussies eat healthy n’ live happy, has launched the second instalment of the ‘J
Brisbane Times Launches “It’s Brisbane’s Time” Campaign, Via Publicis Worldwide
Nine-owned masthead Brisbane Times has launched a new multi-channel campaign, “It’s Brisbane’s Time,” via Publicis Worldwide. The campaign positions Brisbane Times as the city’s home of world-class news, reflecting the Queensland capital as a modern, progressive hub ready to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games and on par with other global cities such as Berlin, […]
YouTube Adds Extra Shorts Creation Tools As It Ramps Up TikTok Fight
YouTube has added extra creator tools to its short-form video product, Shorts as it continues to fight back against TikTok. The changes include “Collab” — similar to TikTok’s Duet feature that lets users put their own video side-by-side with one from another user. A new Q&A sticker will let users ask questions to viewers, with […]
Meta Ends News Access In Canada In Spat Over Publisher Payments
Meta has started to end access to news publications on its platforms in Canada with the changes expected to roll out over the coming weeks as it continues to argue about a proposed law that would force the company to pay news publishers. Writing on X, Andy Stone, the company’s communications director said that Canada’s […]
Dove Ambassador Lizzo Is Accused Of Forcing Dancers To Eat Bananas From Sex Workers’ Vaginas In Bombshell Claim
Dove ambassador Lizzo soon to be ex-Dove ambassador as rather salacious allegations surface.
Nine Promotes Ex-Bauer CEO Matt Stanton To CFO As Maria Phillips Departs
Nine names new CFO who declares he'll be keeping a very close eye on sales staff ordering $300 bottles of pinot.
Musk Sues Anti-Hate Research Organisation Over “Scare Campaign” To Drive Off Advertisers
Being the world's richest person aside, B&T's quite certain there's a lot keeping Elon awake at night.
Qantas In Damage Control After Staff Online Chat Reveals Serious Misogyny At The Airline
Qantas needs to quickly add the Barbie movie to its inflight entertainment if these awful claims of misogyny are true.
Nine Adds Mandy Pattinson To Board
Nine announces new addition to its board and just as the order of new mid back faux leather boardroom chairs arrive.
Nunn Media Sandwiches Bakers Delight’s Media Away From PHD
The Atkins diet officially banned from Nunn Media's offices after agency lands high-carb retailer, Bakers Delight.
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Stuns In Racy Handbag Campaign For Aussie Designer Dion Lee
B&T giving this a NSFW warning. Particularly if you work in a monk's abbott, all-boys Catholic school or the government.
B&T TV – Forbes Australia On The REAL Reason Aussies Don’t Like To Show Off Their Wealth
A treat on B&T TV today as Chris Taylor chats with Forbes' Ben Pellow. Alas, no duet of Let's Call The Whole Thing Off.
“These Are The Arguments Put Forward By ChatGPT!” Advertising Week APAC’s Fiery AI Debate
Ad Week attendees privy to a rather fiery AI session. Apparently it was far more subdued at programmatic next door.
Tuesday TV Ratings: England Vs China Makes The Top 20 With Expats Signing Up To Watch
England smacked China 6-1 in last night's Women's World Cup. China still winning in food home delivery, however.
Jaimes Leggett’s New Agency Today The Brave Launches Media Offering To Be Headed By Jacqui Capel
Today The Brave unveils dedicated media offering. Ironically, no one hang gliding into the office, however.
Apple Spoofs Digital Payments In Witty New Work Promoting Apple Pay
Apple certainly not letting the seriousness of becoming a $3 trillion company get in the way of amusing marketing.
Adidas Showcases Matildas Stars Mary Fowler & Caitlin Foord In Gigantic Sydney Activations
With Albo promising a public holiday if they win, we've all got extra incentive to get behind the Matildas.
The Works Appoints “Industry First” In-House Mindset Coach
The Works introduces a new mindset coach onto staff. Thus far none of the spoons in the office kitchen have bent.
FleishmanHillard Named As Pepsi Lipton’s New PR Agency
FleishmanHillard named Pepsi Lipton's PR agency of record. Staff still struggling with the taste challenge, however.
MAFS Star Slams The Logies For Showing Emasculating Clip About His Manhood At Ceremony, Despite Not Inviting Him
Former MAFS stars again hogging the headlines. Thankfully this time it's not for being arrested on drug charges.
Potential Australian TikTok Ban Rears Its Head Again
TikTok could soon join Roquefort cheese, ivory tusks and Al-Qaeda on the federal government's banned list.
Advertising Week: Susan Coghill’s Winning Formula For Celebrity Endorsements
When B&T sees Susan Coghill's name on any conference agenda, we're first ones there. That and the networking drinks.
Advertising Week: Three Reel-Life Tips From Jimmy Rees & Maria Thattil
B&T reporting live from Ad Week at Luna Park. Well, if truth be told, this was filed from the nearby Kirribilli Hotel.
Former Wiggle Emma Watkins Stars For Nintendo Switch
Former Wiggle Emma Watkins stars for Nintendo Switch. Still can't get that fucking potato song out of her head.