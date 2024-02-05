80% Of Past TikTok Young Lions Winners Attended Workshops!

You could be next! Arm yourself with the knowledge that has helped 80% of past winners by coming along to one of our specially curated workshops.

The upcoming TikTok Young Lions workshops feature five categories. You’ll gain insight from past winners and judges, receive a run-through of the brief from sponsors and charity partners and have the opportunity to have your burning questions answered.

The TikTok Young Lions competition is a hugely rewarding experience that could change a career forever! Not only will winners score a ticket to the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, but they will also get to flex their media metal as the Australian representatives in the global Young Lions competition.

With workshops kicking off next week, there is a short time left to register! So take your first step toward greatness and register for the workshops via the links below:

Design (Sponsor: OMA) – Monday, 12 February 2024, oOh!media Sydney Office

Digital (Sponsored by TikTok) – Wednesday, 14 February 2024, TikTok Office

Film (Sponsored by TikTok) – Wednesday, 14 February 2024, TikTok Office

Media (Sponsored By The Trade Desk) – Thursday, 15 February 2024, The Trade Desk Office

Marketing (Sponsored by Nine) – Friday 16th February 2024, Nine HQ

Entries to the TikTok Young Lions Competition Australia are now open and close at 11:59pm (AEDT) on 5 March 2024.

For more information, head to the TikTok Young Lions website HERE.

Spots are limited, so don’t miss out!

KEY DATES Workshops: Monday, 12 – Friday, 16 February 2024 On Time Deadline first round submissions: Tuesday, 27 February 2024 Late Deadline first round submissions: Tuesday, 5 March 2024 Finalists announced: Thursday, 4 April 2024 Second round brief: Tuesday, 16 April 2024 (Live)

Film category judging (48hr round at 10am): Thursday, 18 April 2024 (Live) Winners announced at cocktail party: Thursday, 18 April 2024 Cannes Lions Festival Week: 17 June – 21 June 2024