YouTube’s Caroline Oates On Creating A Game-Changing Video Campaign
Everyone watches content on YouTube but, with that level of familiarity it can be easy for advertisers to go with the flow and follow the examples set by other brands on the platform.
Caroline Oates (pictured), head of ads & programmatic at everyone’s favourite video streaming service explained to B&T that YouTube is ripe with opportunities for brands to be innovative and creative and they are generously rewarded for thinking bold and fresh.
Ahead of the B&T Awards, we sat down with Oates to pick her brains about how you can win the award for Best Video Campaign, Sponsored by YouTube.
What makes YouTube unique for brands to advertise on?
As an advertiser, it has unparalleled access to every kind of audience across all screens, whether it’s mobile, CTV or desktop and this is combined with our innovative solutions. These include Target Frequency, which lets advertisers move beyond average frequency to optimise how many times viewers see ads. Brand and search lifts are great as well, these let advertisers understand the impact they’re having on the metrics they care about through the funnel. Google’s AI smarts increasingly help brands actually send the right message to the right person at the right time.
YouTube is also an incredible creative canvas on which brands can tell stories. Tourism Australia’s nine-minute film, “Come Say G’Day,” would not have been possible pre-YouTube with the reach and scale available to advertisers now.
Menulog has also recently done an amazing campaign using our Shorts format. If a user pauses the video, they can access an offer code. YouTube has such incredible creative possibilities and it truly rewards innovative thinking on how to use the platform.
The Tourism Australia campaign was a real favourite of B&T’s. How can brands and agencies make the most of YouTube for their ads?
First and foremost, it’s thinking through the role of YouTube and the objectives that you need it to drive. YouTube is unique in the way that it works across both long-term brand-building and short-term activation goals and how you use YouTube is going to look markedly different depending on what you want to achieve.
We had Mark Ritson dive in with three different brands to look at what makes YouTube work for them. Tourism Australia had the nine-minute film and a bunch of other creative assets too to help drive consideration. On YouTube, they really lent into CTV as a platform.
On the other side of the fence is Les Mills, which was a more performance business but was looking to move into brand-building. At the time, it was coming from a very audience-focused base and a really experimentation-based mindset.
The one consistent thing I would say to brands and agencies to make the most of YouTube is to continually and intentionally experiment to find out what works. You need to understand what works at a macro level — we’ve got our guidelines and the ABCDs of creativity to help — but it’s how you put those into practice. Audiences have changed so much in the past few years and, for YouTube as a platform, it means that things aren’t standing still.
What was your favourite recent YouTube campaign — aside from Tourism Australia’s “Come Say G’day” and Menulog’s work with Shorts?
My favourite campaign from this year was Maybelline’s “Through Their Eyes” campaign. It won a Silver at Cannes Lions in the Social and Influencer category. I thought it was amazing because it’s so audience-centric. The company brought in a range of different partners — including YouTube — and worked really closely with us all to build a brilliant campaign. At the campaign level, I loved the way it was so meaningful and tackled a really challenging problem. Maybelline also thought about how the campaign would work across the long and the short and how they could drive real impact for the brand and female gamers.
They also considered how it showed up on YouTube and thought creatively about how to engage with the audience. They knew that the gaming audience is so much bigger than people typically assume — among men and women, alike — and that there is so much scale for that audience on YouTube.
The brand also activated in real-life and used our livestreaming tech and YouTube CTV masthead to showcase top female gamers in a live Fortnite tournament on a custom Maybelline map. They were the first brand in Australia to use that format in that way. They also worked with Aussie creators to engage their audiences and tell their stories with authenticity and credibility.
How large is the opportunity for brands with Shorts — if you’ll pardon the pun?
Huge. It follows audience behaviour and one of the things we’ve seen over the last few years, particularly on our platform, is an explosion of content and consumption in both longer-form and short-form content.
On one hand, when we look at our platform, we’ve seen a big growth in CTV viewing — people are watching for longer session times. At the same time, short-form content has exploded on our platform and as an overall consumer trend.
Brands need to engage their audiences where they are and we’ve seen a big uptake on Shorts — globally, Shorts has now surpassed over 70 billion daily views from over two billion signed-in users every month. The challenge, as always, is how you make the most of that audience engagement in a way that drives both attention and impact.
How can brands and agencies ensure their campaigns work across all of YouTube’s formats?
Being crystal clear on the objectives that you’re trying to drive — is it long or short? — is crucial. Then you should start thinking about what that means for the format you use and the targeting. We know that these components are ROI drivers.
We also know that creative has an outsized impact on effectiveness. This won’t be new to anybody, but in this day and age, we do not have to start from a TVC. You can truly think outside the box with the creative and build out from there. Some brands, and I’ve mentioned a couple already, are doing this incredibly well.
The creative possibilities for telling your brand story across YouTube are huge and truly creative approaches are massively rewarded.
Looking forward, we see a big opportunity for brands leaning into our AI-based products. Our products will be able to help brands target better and the potential is so powerful.
What do you wish brands and agencies understood about YouTube that they either don’t or sometimes forget?
This is true of all media, not just YouTube — we need to continue to think beyond our own consumption habits.
With my YouTube hat on, people need to know that the platform can drive huge success across long and short objectives. That unique proposition is driven by our combination of audience engagement in different contexts, alongside the product innovation that allows brands to make the most of that engaged audience.
To maximise that effectiveness, it’s all about constant experimentation because the platform continues to evolve alongside and ahead of consumer behaviour. What was true a few years back just isn’t the same now.
I’ve been working at YouTube now for almost 11 years and when I started we had just launched skippable ads and most of our viewing was on the desktop. Fast-forward and we are fully embracing all devices used by consumers and in a world that I wouldn’t have ever foreseen four or five years ago with the rise of CTV and Shorts. That has changed what the platform means and what it can do for advertisers.
Please login with linkedin to commentYouTube
Latest News
GroupM And Criteo Partner To Drive Commerce Media Innovation In APAC
Criteo, the commerce media company, and GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has announced the first partnership in Asia Pacific (APAC) to strengthen omnichannel commerce media capabilities for GroupM clients in the region. The partnership brings together product sales data and the proprietary media solutions of GroupM, with privacy-safe commerce audiences and proximity-based insights provided by […]
Applications Open For Cannes In Cairns 2024
Now is the time to submit your conference session proposal for Cannes in Cairns 2024. Apply now to participate in the June 4-7 event, which is set to be bigger and better than ever. Asia Pacific’s festival of creativity, Cannes in Cairns, is now accepting conference session proposals for the 2024 event. Applicants are urged […]
Ita Buttrose Appointed Chair Of UNSW Sydney Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing Advisory Committee
Former ABC chair, Ita Buttrose AC OBE, has been appointed as chair of the UNSW Sydney Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing Advisory Committee. Chancellor of UNSW Sydney David Gonski AC said the appointment of Ita Buttrose to Chair marked a historic moment for CHeBA. “I join with CHeBA’s Co-Directors, researchers and staff in welcoming Ita […]
delicious.100 Reveals Nation’s Best Eats And Treats
News Corp Australia’s delicious.100 returns this weekend with delicious. and the company’s state-based mastheads coming together to reveal the most delicious eats and treats across the country in this year’s revamped delicious.100 Best of the Best.
Lumi.Media Wins Global Innovation & Sustainability Award At MIPCOM Cannes Festival
Transforming content production, Lumi.Media goes from Grand Designs, Love Island and Luxe Listings to showcase the value of Australian innovation on the world TV stage.
Compass Extends Partnership With Thankyou
As part of the year-long partnership extension, Compass will manage Thankyou’s PR, affiliate partnerships and influencer engagement.
Ad Giant Ogilvy Delivers Bonkers Spot For Local Real Estate Agent
In 'least trustworthy profession' surveys, real estate just beats ad execs. So it'll be used car salesman laughing here.
Thursday TV Ratings – “Everybody Wanted A Piece Of Him”, Gogglebox Cast Swoon Over David Beckham
The ABC's Q+A may like to pretend it's the pulse & mood of the nation when everyone knows it's actually Gogglebox on 10.
With Black Friday Sales Around The Corner, Storyblok Is Asking If Your Website Holiday-Ready?
Do you traditionally do all your Christmas shopping at 3.30pm on the 24th? Black Friday may or may not be of interest.
B&T Awards The Work: Listen Up It’s The Best Radio/Audio Campaigns
It's all the finalists in the B&T Awards' radio/audio category. Be sure to put on your best Alan voice when reading.
Outbrain Global CEO: News Media Bargaining Code “Boggles The Mind”
Outbrain global CEO unloads on News Media Bargaining Code. Also unhappy about the beef bourguignon on his Qantas flight.
Lisa Wilkinson Reportedly Suing Network 10 Over Legal Fees Incurred In Bruce Lehrmann’s Defamation Case
Much like Harry and Meghan and raspberry-flavoured beer, this whole sordid affair just refuses to go away, doesn't it?
Akcelo and Poem Turn Sydney Harbour Into Midtown For The Launch Of Spider-Man 2 On PS5
To celebrate the launch of one of the year’s most anticipated games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, PlayStation Australia has installed a Spectacular Save of a truck in Watermans Cove in Barangaroo, Sydney. The installation, in partnership with Akcelo and supported by creative PR agency, Poem, sees a truck seemingly suspended by webs and safely stuck in […]
Introducing Adobe Photoshop Elements 2024 & Premiere Elements 2024
Adobe has announced the availability of Photoshop Elements 2024 and Premiere Elements 2024. This latest release includes new AI-powered features and a new editing experience with a fresh look, so it’s easier than ever to go from quick fixes to total transformations. Learn as you go with step-by-step Guided Edits and kickstart your creative journey […]
“I’m Dyinggg, This Is Perfect” – Internet Goes WILD Over Uber Eats ‘Period Drama’ Ad Featuring Bridgerton Star
There's been lots of talk of late about Uber Eats drivers' poor pay. Far less talk about the lavishness of their ads.
Copy School’s Call for Students
Copy School has announced their line-up for its Sydney masterclasses. Just 20 places are available in Sydney (w/c 13 Nov) and Melbourne (w/c 20 Nov) Copy School was founded in 2007 by Creative Director Ray Black as a way for senior, successful creative people to give back by getting fledgling writers flying. Announcing this year’s […]
Critical Acclaim for LiSTNR Podcast
The Children in the Pictures, the podcast that goes inside Taskforce Argos, a team of Australia’s best detectives dedicated to infiltrating global criminal networks and rescuing children from online sexual abuse, continues to win critical acclaim in Australia and abroad. Last week The Children In The Pictures won Podcast of the Year at the Australian Commercial […]
Cannes Lions to launch the Luxury & Lifestyle Lions and close the Mobile Lions
Changes announced for next year's Cannes Lions. No changes to the French being rude and flagrantly overcharging.
Friday Trivia Time: Looking Back On The Week That Was!
B&T aiming to make our Friday trivia an industry institution just as much as spending all day in the pub has become.
Triple J Survey Shines A Light On Aussie Music Scene’s Woes
Work with a Gen X-er that constantly bleats "music was better in my day"? Heaven forbid you show them this.
Deloitte Study: Advertising Contributes $53B To The Australian Economy
Study finds adland's huge boost to the economy. B&T's sure it's keeping the whole trophy/events industry afloat, too.
JCDecaux Names Jemma Enright As Its GM For Airports ANZ
Can't resist loading up on fags & booze at the duty-free whenever you fly? Time to blame the persuasive Jemma Enright.
“Australia Needs To Get Off Its Backside”: Demand For Inactivity Public Health Campaign
Following its successful 4-week ‘Fit for Office’ exercise challenge AUSactive, is calling on the government and the 28+ Federal MPs and Senators taking part to “step up and initiate as a matter of urgency a national physical activity strategy that goes beyond the existing, but token, 2021-2030 version”. Pictured Above: left to right: Bridget Archer, Myzone CEO […]
Vevo Presents Its First-Ever Australian Upfronts At SXSW Sydney
B&T a lucky attendee at Vevo's SXSW upfronts. Still got the shits we missed Nicole, however.
Shoppers May Have 99 Problems But Channel Fragmentation Ain’t One
Here's a piece from an Ehrenberg-Bass marketing scientist! Fear not, even B&T understood the vast majority of it.
Motio Nabs ARN’s Jeremy Simpson To Head Commercial Team
ARN's Jeremy Simpson jumps ship to the Motio team. Just thankful he no longer has to listen to Kyle in the morning.
LiSTNR And carsales Announce Return Of Watts Under The Bonnet
LiSTNR and carsales today announced the return of Watts Under the Bonnet: The Electric Vehicle Podcast, after a successful debut season. In the first half of 2023, electric vehicle (EV) new car sales jumped to 8.4 per cent, a 120 per cent increase on 2022*, with one EV model now Australia’s best-selling passenger vehicle. With […]
Meet The Two Women Transforming Adobe’s Approach To Authenticity, CSR, Creativity, AI & The World
B&T has returned from Adobe's Max conference in LA & filed this latish report. All while enjoying a duty-free Toblerone.
“We Need Each Other!” David Droga Unpacks The Future Of AI In The Creative Process
It was standing room only at David Droga's SXSW preso yesterday. B&T still feeling it in the glutes and hammies today.
Marty Sheargold Confirms “Extended Break” Following AFL Incident
The Triple M announcer takes "extended leave" after allegedly behaving like a Triple M listener at the AFL grand final.
Does Most-Watched Channel Still Matter In 2023? “Abso-f*cking-lutely!” – B&T Speaks To Seven On Its 2024 Upfronts
B&T chats with Seven's bigwigs following yesterday's upfronts. Sadly, we were kept well away from Guy Sebastian.
Introducing The Best Of The Best: Media Planning Directors, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
It was a tough ask to whittle this one down to a mere 10. That's not to say decisions were reduced to names in a hat.
Publicis Launches 10 Days Paid Menopause Leave For Staff
Here's a top initiative from the people at Publicis. Yet, no news on a week off if your team wins the grand final.
Wednesday TV Ratings: The Block Continues To Dominate The Ratings
Mike Sneesby's Christmas bonus looking assured as The Block continues to dominate entertainment.
“Lies & Misinformation”: 90% Of Aussies Support Truth In Political Ads Following Referendum
Some 90% of Aussies want to ban lies in political ads. Presumably the other 10% vote for Clive's United Australia Party.
Hardhat’s Dan Monheit: “I Can See Your Brand Halo, Halo, Halo”
Here, Hardhat's Dan Monheit says halos aren't merely the domain of the goody two shoes, but brands can nab one too.