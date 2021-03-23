YouTube Releases ‘Shorts’

Tyumen, Russia - April 30,2019: TikTok and YouTube apps on screen iphone xr, close up
Kathleen Farmilo
By Kathleen Farmilo
SHARE
THIS



YouTube’s new short-form video format ‘Shorts’, has made its official beta launch in the US.

In YouTube’s answer to TikTok, ‘Shorts’ allows users to make videos up to 60 seconds long. The platform has made deals with a number of record companies, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and more, meaning users have access to a massive discography of songs.

Users will scroll through a page of curated short videos, search hashtags and subscribe to creators. The process of putting together a Short is similar to TikTok’s – users can create short segments within a video, choose background music or sounds and use a range of editing features.

Rather than its own app, though, Shorts will exist within the existing YouTube homepage. This also means that if a user subscribes to a creator’s Shorts, they will also subscribe to their long-form, traditional YouTube videos as well, and vice versa.

According to YouTube, there are plans to allow any YouTube audio to be remixed in a Short (creators can opt-out if they don’t want their audio used).

The app has already been beta-tested in India (which banned TikTok in 2020) for a number of months.

Please login with linkedin to comment

YouTube

Latest News

The First-Party Data Play
  • Technology

The First-Party Data Play

If the first-party data play is the equivalent of the royal flush, the third-party data play muust be a two pair.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Get Comfortable Being Uncomfortable – Why It’s The New Norm At Work
  • Opinion

Get Comfortable Being Uncomfortable – Why It’s The New Norm At Work

Renée Giarrusso (main photo), author of Gift Mindset, is a communication and leadership expert. In this guest post, Giarrusso says COVID’s proof uncertainty is never far away, particularly in the workplace… COVID-19 has impacted everyone in some way and our ways of connecting, working and thinking.  With hybrid and remote working in play much has […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Tech Giants O, Multichannel Marketers 1
  • Opinion

Tech Giants O, Multichannel Marketers 1

Here's expert advice on why marketers shouldn't rely on the one tech giant. Even more so if it's Napster or Blackberry.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine