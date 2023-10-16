YouTube Named As Number 1 Brand For Gen Z

YouTube has once again claimed the throne of the top brand in YouthInsight’s Australia’s Top 100 Youth Brands Report 2023, additionally being named the leading entertainment brand of Australian youth.

YouTube’s number-one ranking was attributed to the platform’s diverse, and engaging content, serving as a place for community building and belonging. On the heels of YouTube in the report’s top 10 list are household names Spotify, Google, Woolworths, Kmart, Netflix, Instagram, Coles, Google Maps, and McDonald’s.

YouthInsight, the research arm of Student Edge, conducted its third edition of the report with over 1,000 Australians aged 14 to 24. New to this year’s research, data on Gen Z’s most important brand attributes were collected, and a values badge and assessment was introduced, showcasing the values Gen Zs most associate with their favourite brands.

The top 10 brands

The report’s top five value attributions show that brands doing well among Gen Zs provide the best value for money, produce high-quality products, are ethical (care about society and do not engage in poor labour practices), use sustainable product development, and offer student discounts. These top five values highlight Gen Z’s primary brand standards, which allow them to pursue their hobbies and interests in a high-quality and affordable manner while reflecting their ethical values.

The top brand and value attribution for each category:

Brand Category

Category Winner

Youth Value Badge Attribution

Retail

Woolworths

Best Value for Money

Health and Beauty

Dove

Produces High-Quality Products

Food, Restaurant and Takeaway

McDonald’s

Best Value for Money

Sports and Fitness

Nike

Produces High-Quality Products

Telecommunication

Telstra

Produces High-Quality Products

Banking, Finance and Insurance

Commonwealth Bank (CBA)

Produces High-Quality Products

Entertainment

YouTube

Is on Trend

Apps and Social Media

Instagram

Is on Trend

Fashion

Cotton On

Best Value for Money

Technology

Google

Produces High-Quality Products

Of the brand category winners specifically, five were attributed the value of producing high-quality products. Three were awarded as having the best value for money, while two were selected for being on trend. These chosen values show that Gen Z does not compromise on quality in favour of cost but is still conscious of a brand’s affordability.

Dr. Anna Denejkina, PhD, research director for YouthInsight, said: “Within specific brand categories, we observe a consistent trend where the leading brands are those that possess a deep understanding of the preferences and motivations of young people. Brands championing ethical values, inclusivity, affordability, and convenience consistently occupy the top positions. Innovation, integrity, and the delivery of high-quality products remain paramount for Gen Z, our largest generation, comprising around 20 per cent of Australia’s population. In saying this, brands must consider, collaborate with, and cater to this demographic and its values or risk losing market share.

“Since 2019, YouTube has consistently secured the top spot in the Top 100 list, a trend that persists in 2023. Remarkably, a staggering 90 per cent of Gen Zs expressed their fondness for YouTube, with this sentiment being consistent across genders, locations, and age groups. Gen Z gravitates toward the platform due to its rich diversity of content, creators, and the opportunity it provides to express and share their unique interests and viewpoints. However, YouTube’s appeal extends beyond its videos, as it fosters a sense of community and belonging. Our prior research has underscored the significance of connection for Gen Z, and we observe this importance reflected in their brand and entertainment preferences for 2023,” Dr. Denejkina continued.

The top three brands for each category:

Retail Brands: Woolworths was selected as the top retail brand for 2023, followed by Kmart in second place, and Coles in third. Woolworths ranked first among 81 per cent of men, while Kmart was the choice for women, with 87 per cent selecting the brand as their number one.

Health and Beauty Brands: Dove was named the number one health and beauty brand this year, with 61 per cent of men selecting it as their top choice. Vaseline and Nivea were named the second and third brands in this category, respectively, with Vaseline being the top choice among women (72 per cent).

Food, Restaurant, and Takeaway Brands: To the expectations of many, McDonald’s was crowned the top brand in this category. The brand’s number of food options, convenience, and taste were reasons respondents gave for its top rating. Krispy Kreme was rated as the second top brand in this category and the preferred brand among women participants (80 per cent), while the third top brand, KFC, was the top choice among men at 77 per cent.

Sports and Fitness Brands: Nike was selected as the top sport and fitness brand, followed by Adidas in second place and Converse in third. Nike’s marketing, innovation, and brand integrity were noted as reasons for its top position. Nike was also rated the top brand among women (78 per cent), while Adidas was the number one choice for men at 72 per cent.

Telecommunication Brands: Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone were the top three brands in this category. Telstra’s service range and affordability were noted as reasons for its winning position. It was also the favourite brand among women at 58 per cent. Optus was the top brand among men at 56 per cent.

Banking, Finance, and Insurance Brands: CBA was ranked as the top brand in this category and the top brand for men and women (67 per cent and 64 per cent, respectively). CBA’s ease of use and student perks were recognised by respondents. PayPal came in second place, while ANZ came in third.

Entertainment Brands: Crowned as the top entertainment brand and the number one brand overall, YouTube was also ranked as the preferred brand for both men and women (89 per cent and 91 per cent, respectively). Spotify came in second, while Netflix was named the third most popular entertainment brand.

Apps and Social Media Brands: Instagram, Google Maps, and Messenger were named as the top three brands in this category. Instagram’s community-building element was mentioned as a key reason for its preference among Australian youth. Instagram was also the top brand among women (88 per cent), while surprisingly, Google Maps was the preferred brand among men at 79 per cent.

Fashion Brands: Cotton On was named the top fashion brand for 2023, with the highest popularity among women (77 per cent). H&M and Kathmandu were awarded second and third place, respectively, with the latter ranking first among men (58 per cent).

Technology Brands: Google was awarded number one technology brand for the second consecutive year, followed by Apple in second place and Microsoft in third. Google’s diverse range of products and functions were named as key factors contributing to its number one placement.




