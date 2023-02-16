YouTube CEO Steps Down After Nine Years

YouTube’s CEO Susan Wojcicki (pictured) is resigning after almost a decade leading the video-sharing platform.

In a letter to staff, Wojcicki said that “the time is right for me” and that Neal Mohan, currently the chief product officer, will step up as the new head of YouTube.

Incoming head Mohan came to Google as part of the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007 and became SVP of display and video ads.

“With all we’re doing across Shorts, streaming, and subscriptions, together with the promises of AI, YouTube’s most exciting opportunities are ahead, and Neal is the right person to lead us,” added Wojcicki.

In the meantime, Wojcicki will continue at Alphabet in an advisory role, coach employees, and meet with creators.

Prior to becoming the YouTube top dog, Wojcicki had held various roles at Google and even rented out her garage to founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998. The decision clearly worked out well for her as Forbes listed her net worth at US$765 million (AU$1.1 billion) last year.