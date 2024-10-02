You Think You Know Women? Think Again.

Here at Mamamia, as you can imagine, I’m surrounded by women, writes Dani Natoli, Mamamia’s audience intelligence lead.

Women of different generations.

Women from different backgrounds.

Women with different tastes.

Women are our main game and our obsession. We are dedicated to making the world a better place for women and girls.

Building trust with women is not easy. It can take a brand years to build trust with customers, only for it to be taken away overnight. From a media perspective, audiences are becoming more wary of misinformation and echo chambers on social media while traditional media is struggling to maintain relevance. This has made it harder than ever for marketers to align with environments that deliver both high audience engagement and trust. We get it. There’s never been more pressure on marketers to deliver short-term sales gains over long-term brand building.

At Mamamia, we know women move economies. As the most influential audience across household spending, they can make or break your year when it comes to sales. But you need to earn her trust. Mamamia has spent the last 17 years doing just that.

Mamamia reaches 7.5 million women each month across our network. Our audience not only trusts us with their eyes and ears, but also their hard-earned wallets. The wallets that all marketers are chasing.

“77 per cent of our audience have told us they’ve gone on to purchase a product or service as a direct result of recommendations made by our trusted Mamamia voices.”

We have an all-access pass into her world, with millions of data points interrogated every month as part of Mamamia DNA, our audience intelligence hub.

The biggest question I get asked from brands and media agencies is ‘how does the Mamamia content team know women so well?’

How is it that they are constantly able to meet them where they are, with what they want and need, often before they even know they need it?

Daily.

Nightly.

Weekly.

ALL the women.

ALL the time.

For the first time, we’re sharing our secret sauce and allowing brands to harness that knowledge for themselves. Introducing The Daily Dial, our proprietary content planning tool, built with innovation partners, Today. For marketers and agencies, The Daily Dial provides unprecedented access into the mind and mood of Australian women, to help inform your strategic approach and ensure your messages land at the right place, at the right time.

The Daily Dial is the result of months of deep audience conversations, overlayed with diary and quantitative studies along with on-network behavioural insights. It allows us to codify women’s content motivations and consumption behaviours across her day and week.

Here’s a taste of what we’ve discovered.

She’s silently divorcing.. for now but not forever

On the surface, Australian women appear more committed to their marriages than ever before, but the content they’re reaching for suggests the exact opposite.

Across Mamamia, her appetite for divorce and affair related content is at an all-time high, with our Divorce Diaries series being a consistent top performer on site. So, while Australian women choose to remain partnered for now, we’re predicting there will be a spike in divorces once economic indicators stabilise. You heard it here first.

This insight underscored Once Upon A Divorce, a brand new Mamamia podcast, hosted by Sally Hepworth to connect with Australian women in a huge time of upheaval.

Are you ready to go bigger, broader, deeper with Mamamia? Head here to book a tailored Mamamia Upfronts Encore session for your team. In these sessions, we’ll share our latest research, The Daily Dial and the 2024 State of Women report, and deep dive into how our content ecosystems can help you achieve your objectives in 2025.