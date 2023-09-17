Yes23 Launches Official Yes Ad Campaign Via Clems

Clemenger BBDO has launched “Yes Makes It Possible” – a campaign for the Yes vote after being appointed to the Yes23 account on 29 August after a highly competitive three-way pitch.

Clemenger BBDO was asked to create clarity and take politics out of the equation in its brief from the campaign with a focus on combatting misinformation in the media; and rally the country to vote yes on 14 October. The large-scale integrated campaign is running across multiple channels including TV, outdoor, press and social.

The TV commercial features a young Indigenous boy asking questions such as: “Will I grow up in a country that hears my voice?” and “Will I be healthy – and live as long as other Australians?”

It continues: “Will I get to go to a good school? And learn my people’s language? Will I be seen beyond the sports field? Recognised by the decision-makers of our country?” With the tagline: Yes makes it possible.

The ad is set against a background of beautiful and unique Australian imagery.

The TV commercial launched 17 September with social and OOH airing on 18 September and radio on Wednesday 20 September. Regional press will back up the campaign from 18 September.

Yes23 campaign director Dean Parkin thanked Clemenger BBDO for its contribution to the Yes campaign through the creation of this powerful and compelling TV commercial.

“This advertisement portrays hope and optimism that we can unite as a country and make Australia a better, fairer country through a successful Yes vote.

“It epitomises what this referendum is all about – listening so we can lock-in a stronger future for Indigenous Australians in areas such as health, education and employment.”

Clemenger BBDO CEO, Dani Bassil said: “This has been the most exceptional agency project I’ve been involved with in quite some time. It’s truly brought out the best of everyone at Clems and I am also very grateful to all our production partners for their support. Now we need Australians to vote yes and give our Indigenous communities a voice they deserve. A huge thank you to the Yes23 team and the board for trusting us with this.”

CREDITS

Client: Yes23

Agency: Clemenger BBDO




