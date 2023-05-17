Yahoo Partners With Samba TV For Omni-Screen Campaign Targeting & Measurement Solution

Yahoo has announced a strategic partnership with Samba TV to provide advertisers with a holistic advanced TV solution to enhance omni-screen campaign targeting and measurement within the Yahoo DSP for the first time across the UK and Canada. The deal is part of an extension and renewal of an existing partnership in Australia.

The partnership between Yahoo and Samba TV was launched in 2022 to help agencies plan, activate and measure TV budgets with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Samba TV’s first-party Smart TV data and proprietary measurement will be integrated into the Yahoo DSP in all three markets to help advertisers connect TV audiences from the biggest screen in the house to all digital channels for true incremental reach and frequency. Combined with Yahoo’s consent-based Identity Graph, fuelled by 200 billion daily cross-screen signals derived from direct consumer touchpoints, across Yahoo’s ecosystem of products and services, advertisers will be able to unlock better omni-screen performance and ROI at scale.

Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, chief revenue officer at Yahoo said: “Our partnership with Samba TV brings an enhanced Advanced TV solution to our Yahoo DSP and to clients across these strategic markets. Bridging linear TV and online digital audiences enables advertisers to maximise the effectiveness of their TV budgets and reach the right audiences across every screen seamlessly, without repeating ads needlessly.

“This first-of-its-kind partnership was launched in Australia last year and we’re thrilled to renew the relationship and expand into the UK and Canada. Advertisers can pool their TV and digital budgets to plan and measure audiences with Samba TV’s data and target audience segments created and curated by the Yahoo DSP in order to maximise campaign impact.”

David Barker, senior vice president of international sales at Samba TV said: “This partnership brings together the best of Yahoo’s impressive tech stack and Samba TV’s comprehensive TV data and analytics. The expansion of our partnership across the three markets reflects a joint ambition to bring innovative solutions that connect advertisers with valuable audiences with greater precision, scale and seamless ad experiences.”

Highlighting the success of the partnership in Australia, Andrew Gilbert, director, platforms AU & SEA, Yahoo added: “In Australia Yahoo has been pioneering our Advanced TV solution with Samba TV to great effect over the past 18 months. Multiple holding groups and brands across retail, insurance, wagering, FMCG and auto categories are already gaining significant insights to optimise their omnichannel campaigns.

“One retail brand saw their incrementality for CTV increase by 95 per cent overall (based on percentage points) since adopting the approach which resulted in a 46 per cent increase in household reach over the period with the same media spend level.

“These results speak for themselves and demonstrate the significance of this partnership as the unique solution to deliver fully scalable incremental household reach forecasting, optimisation and measurement capabilities for omnichannel campaigns.”