Yahoo Nabs Former Microsoft & Amazon Exec For CTO Role

Yahoo has announced the appointment of Valeri Liborski as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the company’s global engineering team and focus on innovation while advancing its investments in artificial intelligence.

Liborski brings over two decades of experience and leadership, hailing from Microsoft, Amazon, and most recently HelloFresh where he served as CTO. Aengus McClean, who held the role since Yahoo’s spinout from Verizon in 2021, will be retiring at the end of the year.

“It’s an understatement to say that technology is the lifeblood of our company, and Val’s track record of building great teams to create and manage powerful products and platforms, at the kind of scale in which we operate, made him stand out as the right person to lead Yahoo’s engineering organisation into the future,” said Jim Lanzone, chief executive officer of Yahoo. “We thank Aengus for his incredible contributions to Yahoo and we wish him the best in this next chapter”.

Liborski’s extensive experience running central technology functions and scaling those organisations fits seamlessly into Yahoo’s business, and allows the company to drive toward its multi-year transformational journey by having engineering best positioned to support the industry-leading properties it serves.

As CTO of HelloFresh, Liborski oversaw the company’s technology operations and led initiatives in engineering, data science and product development. He enabled HelloFresh to scale faster while maintaining a customer-centric approach. Prior to HelloFresh, Liborski spent 10 years at Amazon and held senior roles including Vice President of Technology, where he led the expansion of Amazon’s retail business across Europe and scaled it globally, and General Manager of Amazon Route 53, a foundational AWS service. Before Amazon, Liborski worked at Microsoft, where he contributed to products like Microsoft TV, Windows, and Advertising in engineering and product leadership roles.

“Yahoo was one of my first gateways to the internet and continues to be a go-to source in my daily life,” said Liborski, who will be reporting to Lanzone. “I’m excited to contribute to such an iconic brand and work with the team to develop technology that touches the lives of hundreds of millions of people”.