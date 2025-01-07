Yahoo DSP Reveals New Partnerships At CES 2025: Transparency Moves, Supply Path Intelligence & Exclusive Roku Deal

Yahoo DSP has announced a host of new integrations with reporting, sustainability and supply-path segmentation partners, designed to help advertisers do more with their budgets.

Expanding Supply Intelligence Partnerships

Developed in collaboration with leading partners Jounce, Peer39, and Scope3, this innovative suite of integrations provides advertisers with actionable insights and tools to optimise their campaigns. These include targeting and reporting across supply path segmentation, inventory quality, sustainability, and more.

With the increasingly complex supply landscape, it is ever more important for brands to decide their own supply curation strategies. Through these industry-leading partnerships and solutions, advertisers will be able to choose their own quality programmatic journey via Yahoo DSP.

“These supply intelligence partnerships represent a leap forward in giving advertisers the data and control they need to maximise their campaigns,” said Adam Roodman, GM of Yahoo DSP. “With this innovation, we’re empowering brands to optimise their investments with greater transparency, efficiency, and actionable insights, reinforcing our commitment to delivering unmatched choice and control.”

Partnering with Trustworthy Accountability Group

Yahoo DSP has also recently collaborated with the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) and the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), reinforcing its efforts to enhance transparency and accountability in the programmatic media supply chain. By aligning with industry standards, Yahoo DSP is helping advertisers make more informed decisions and fostering trust in the digital advertising ecosystem.

Yahoo DSP is now providing full transparency for the ANA / TAG TrustNet Programmatic Transparency Benchmark, offering visibility to marketers into their programmatic supply chain. This visibility includes exposure to log files, increased reporting granularity, and comprehensive costs across demand and supply.

First-of-its-Kind U.S.-Only DSP Partnership with Roku Exchange and Roku Data Cloud

Yahoo DSP has partnered with Roku to further streamline the TV buying process, simplifying how advertisers reach their audiences and reducing fragmentation in the ecosystem. Advertisers in the US are expected to have access to Roku’s CTV supply and key TV audiences at a critical time when CTV viewership continues to grow.

This partnership, is designed to unlock the following:

Yahoo ConnectID integration: Provide advertisers with more precise targeting and measurement capabilities while maintaining a privacy-centric approach across channels in the identity-constrained world. This integration is intended to future-proof audience and supply activation.

Access to Roku’s scaled TV audiences: Through Roku Data Cloud, advertisers can reach new audiences that are otherwise difficult to engage through traditional linear TV. Yahoo DSP is expected to be the first demand-side platform with access to these unique audiences for activation across all supply, which is expected to be available later this year.

Yahoo Backstage activation: Give advertisers access to Roku’s premium CTV inventory through Roku Exchange, enhancing transparency and performance.

“Roku’s collaboration with Yahoo DSP is intended to bridge the gap for advertisers seeking scalable and effective solutions in CTV,” said Miles Fisher, senior director of strategic advertising partnerships at Roku.

“By combining Roku’s extensive audience reach and Yahoo DSP’s advanced programmatic capabilities, we’re allowing brands to connect with viewers in ways that are more data-driven, measurable, and impactful. We believe this partnership represents a significant step forward in delivering a seamless and effective advertising experience across the growing CTV landscape.”

With a strategic partnership with Roku, innovations in supply path optimisation, and a commitment to transparency through TAG and ANA, Yahoo DSP is redefining programmatic advertising. These advancements reinforce our mission to empower advertisers with choice, control, and trust in an ever-evolving digital landscape.