XXXX and Tide Apparel have come together to launch a limited-edition fishing shirt that not only protects Australians but also supports the Great Barrier Reef.

The unique collaboration sees the Queensland brands going one step further on their sustainability efforts, with 100% of the proceeds from the XXXX shirts going to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, the lead charity for the restoration and protection of Australia’s natural wonder.

The limited-edition XXXX fishing shirt is hand-designed by Tide Apparel’s Nick Richardson and made from 100% recycled plastics and 100% recycled packaging.

The initial drop of the shirts sold out within a week on the Tide website, with stock still available in select BCF stores.

The XXXX partnership has been brought to life by Lion and the XXXX Agency Village, live now across digital, social, in-store (BCF), influencer and PR.

Chris Allan, Head of Marketing – Core Beer of Lion Australia, said the collaboration is the latest in the brand’s homegrown partnerships that have Australia and its people at its heart. “This collaboration is a testament to what XXXX stands for as a proud Australian brand. We’re thrilled to be working with Tide Apparel and Great Barrier Reef Foundation to offer a product that not only protects Aussies when they’re out and about doing what they love most but also contributes to the conservation of our iconic Great Barrier Reef”.

“After XXXX approached me, I spent two days freaking out about the fact that a brand I’m a fan of would want to collaborate with Tide! I then took time to hand-draw the design taking inspiration from the Reef, XXXX brand colours and the Tide brand and it came to life beautifully,” said Tide Apparel founder Nick Richardson.

“Our brand is steeped in respect for the waterways and being able to enjoy them for years to come, so having a direct link back to waterways through this collaboration is a fantastic element to the partnership. Together, we are casting a net of protection, not only for the iconic Great Barrier Reef but also for the people of Queensland. This fishing shirt collaboration symbolises our dedication to raising awareness and taking action to safeguard our environment”.

“We appreciate the support provided through our partnership with XXXX and initiatives like this, which enable us to generate awareness amongst everyday Australians and raise valuable funds to restore the Reef and protect its marine life. By purchasing a fishing shirt, Australians can support the protection of our Reef through projects focused on coastal restoration and improving the quality of the Reef’s water whilst protecting themselves from the sun this summer,” said Great Barrier Reef Foundation managing director, Anna Marsden.

XXXX entered its 145th year of brewing at its iconic Queensland brewery this year, and continues to build on its sustainability efforts, including the brewery being certified as carbon neutral  under Lion’s broader Climate Active certification since 2020, and its commitment to use 100 per cent renewable electricity to brew XXXX by 2025.

The XXXX Fishing Shirt RRP from $79.99 is now available to purchase via Tide Apparel and from selected BCF stores across Queensland.

Credits
Client: Lion Australia (XXXX)
Creative & Earned: Thinkerbell
Media: UM

Digital: Affinity

Partners: Tide Apparel and Great Barrier Reef Foundation

Production: Taxi Film Production




