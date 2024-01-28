X Blocks Searches For Taylor Swift After Site Flooded With X-Rated Deepfakes
X, the site formerly known as Twitter, has blocked searches for Taylor Swift after the site was flooded with pornographic AI-generated images and videos of the “Shake It Off” singer.
One image of Swift had apparently been viewed by users 47 million times before the account that posted it was removed, along with several others. However, the images were then shared across other social media platforms and continued to spread.
X said that had been working hard to remove the images and blocked searches for the singer’s name.
“We have a zero-tolerance policy towards such content,” a company statement said. “Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them”.
However, the sharing of the images has attracted the ire of the White House with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying that it was “alarmed” with the posts and called on the US Congress to take legislative action.
“We are alarmed by the reports of the…circulation of images that you just laid out – of false images to be more exact, and it is alarming,” said Jean-Pierre.
“While social media companies make their own independent decisions about content management, we believe they have an important role to play in enforcing their own rules to prevent the spread of misinformation, and non-consensual, intimate imagery of real people,” she added.
X’s problems with content moderation since Elon Musk’s takeover at the back end of 2022 are well documented. In November, it was kicked out of Australia’s voluntary disinformation regulatory code, for example.
Most of the world’s biggest brands have abandoned advertising on the site but it remains unclear where X will make up the shortfall in its earnings.
Please login with linkedin to commentX
Latest News
VMO And Fitness & Lifestyle Group Renew Partnership
VMO and Fitness & Lifestyle Group (FLG), APAC’s leading health & wellness group, have today announced the renewal of their partnership, which will see VMO continue representing media within Fitness First, Goodlife Health Clubs and ZAP Fitness across Australia. The renewed contract will see VMO and Fitness Lifestyle Group commit to a multi-year agreement across […]
WPP To Merge BCW And Hill & Knowlton
Just months after merging creative agencies VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson, WPP is consolidating more of its agencies with PR firms BCW and Hill & Knowlton being mashed together. Lead image L-R: AnnaMaria DeSalva, currently global chairman and CEO of Hill & Knowlton, soon chairman of Burson; Corey duBrowa, currently global CEO of BCW, soon to […]
Lessons From An Aussie Adlander’s Move To New York
Former DDB Australia comms director Lindsay Bennett (lead image) has been working in New York for the past two years and is currently VP of comms and marketing for creative agency GALE. In the guest post, Bennett, who was recently in Sydney for the Ashton Media Agency Symposium, reflects on her time in the US […]
G Squared Mitigates Online Brand Risk With Launch Of 24/7 Social Monitoring & Community Management Agency, Burrow
Digital consultancy G Squared has launched Burrow, a dedicated 24/7 community management and social monitoring agency with clients including Specsavers, Australian Super, Monash University, Stockland and Bunnings. Lead image: Michelle Yanez-Olivares and George Pappas Burrow partners with leading companies to manage their social media channels, mitigating online brand risk with round the clock monitoring by […]
SCA Announces Partnership With Endometriosis Australia and Cancer Council
SCA has announced a two-year partnership with Endometriosis Australia and Cancer Council as part of its charity program, SCA Embrace, commencing 1 January 2024. Launched in 2016, SCA Embrace continues its commitment to corporate social responsibility and the two charities will be provided with in-kind advertising campaigns, strategic support, and consumer insights across SCA’s radio, […]
The Future of Loyalty: Jonathan Reeve of Eagle Eye Shares Insights from Rising Stars
The loyalty landscape is in the midst of a profound transformation, propelled by rapid technological strides and evolving consumer behaviours. The traditional concept of brand allegiance is undergoing a significant makeover as newer generations, equipped with digital fluency and a preference for authenticity, reshape the very essence of loyalty programs. To provide a comprehensive understanding […]
Ray Hadley Honoured With Country Music Capital Award
Australian broadcasting legend Ray Hadley has been honoured at the 52nd Golden Guitar Awards with the special Country Music Capital Award for his passionate and sustained support and promotion of Australian country music. This is one of only a handful of times the Country Music Capital Award has been handed out since its inception at […]
“Absolutely Hideous! Embarrassing! Lamest Medal Ever!” Big Bash’s Man-Of-The-Match KFC Medal Gets Fried
As horribly lame as this KFC medal is, it could've been worse, it could've been a Domino's pizza or Subway foot-long.
Why Telling YOUR Career Story Is The Key To Success – On-Time Entries For The 30 Under 30 Awards Close TODAY!
Born after 1994? Won so many 'staff member of the month' awards it's actually nauseating? B&T's 30 Under 30 is calling!
Why Are Brands Really Distancing Themselves From Australia Day?
If Woolies really wanted to boycott Australia Day, how come it's still selling pavlova bases, lamingtons & tomato sauce?
Wednesday TV Ratings: Big Bash Final Narrowly Stumps The Tennis
Big Bash is over for another year; however, the second Windies Test starts today if you really despise cricket.
Broad Radio Launches Crowdfunding Blitz With Birchal
Broad Radio is Australia's first radio network for women, run by women. So B&T can't see AC/DC getting a lot of airtime.
HOWZAT’ Hazy Pale Ale Earns Baggy Green For Gabba Test
You may never open the bowling for Australia, but at least you can now get pissed like a cricketer with this beer promo.
IMAA To Deliver The Industry’s ‘Greatest Show’ With New-Look Member Conference
Work for one of the holdcos? You may need to sneak into this indies conference in fake wig and mousatche.
✨🎉Congratulations Katie Morton Of Akcelo🎉✨ Could You Be Our Lucky Winner This Week?
Friday trivia's back, yet on Thursday. And that tells you all you need to know about B&T working on Australia Day.
Huge Shoes To Fill? Mat Baxter Departs, Lisa De Bonis To Take On CEO Gig
What's next for ad sage Mat Baxter? As this article doesn't mention it, B&T's going with roller derby enthusiast.
Mastercard Economics Institute Study: Australian Open 2024 Is Serving An Ace For The Economy
At $14 a schooner and $9 for a pie, it's not hard to see why the Oz Open is such a boost for the Victorian economy.
Stuart Tucker Ditches Hipages CMO Roles For Headhunting Firm
Hipages' Stuart Tucker moves into headhunting. Which B&T understands to be recruitment, not the eating of missionaries.
Slew Of Internal Promotions At Leo Burnett Australia
Do you work at Leo Burnett & recently haven't been promoted? You need to improve your sucking up at Friday work drinks.
Initiative’s Super Bowl Marketing Multi Is Back
B&T does warn this article promotes gambling. On the upside, there's no horses or greyhounds involved.
The BIG4 Park Ranger’s Top Tips Shine A Light On Fun Aussie Park-Holiday Experiences Via Pangea
BIG4 Holiday Parks not only offer top priced vacations but the very real possibility of taking home a fungal infection.
“Listen And Chart A Path Forward”: Intrepid Travel’s Leigh Barnes On How Brands Can Successfully Navigate The Australia Day Debate
With all the debate around Australia Day, B&T's push to make the Cash Cow Australian of the Year appears all but lost.
Sefiani Unveils Its 2024 Predictions for Communications, Brands & Reputations
It's your 2024 predictor for the comms/brand reputation industry. B&T also predicting AI to feature in there somewhere.
Half Dome Expands GMHBA Remit & Frank Insurance SEO, Appoints Former Disney SEO Wiz
Independent media agency Half Dome has been appointed to the additional remit of SEO services for GMHBA and Frank Health Insurance, with former Disney SEO Specialist Riccardo Ilari (pictured) joining as the agency’s SEO manager to address client demand for further technical capabilities. Half Dome has been appointed for technical and content SEO and will […]
Havas Could Lose B Corp Status Over Work With Shell
Havas' B Corp status under threat due to ties with fossil fuel company. Not to mention the CFO's V12 Mercedes.
“It Should’ve Been Shelved, Just Like Alan”: New Qantas Safety Video Slammed By Flight Attendants Association of Australia
Qantas cabin crew fume at new inflight safety video. Nothing some extra laps of the drinks trolley can't fix, says B&T.
Sir Martin’s S4 Capital Reports Another Revenue Drop
Sir Martin's chauffeur now nervous about his job prospects, as S4's fortunes continue to head south.
Andrew O’Keefe Found Guilty Of Domestic Violence & Drug Possession
Andrew O'Keefe now looking at some serious jail time or to be made a contestant on the Masked Singer for his crimes,
Mark Echo Promoted To IAG Executive Manager For Channel Performance Marketing & Measurement
IAG's Mark Echo has a valiant attempt at the world's longest job title but, alas, falls agonisingly short.
Apparently… He Is Not JUST Ken: Outrage As Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig Miss Out On Oscar Nominations
Oppenheimer & the Oscars make for perfect bedfellows - both go on way too long & take themselves way too seriously.
Netflix: Ad-Supported Plan Now Accounts For 40% Of All Subscriptions
Netflix is much like a gym membership or a five-year relationship, you'd get out of it if only you could be bothered.
Tuesday TV Ratings: The Oz Open Continues To Fluctuate As Big Names Head For The Exits
Nothing says January like too much sport on the telly, does it. That and being bored by colleagues' holiday stories.
British Agency Brainlabs Swoops To Acquire Sparro
Sparro owners down the Porsche dealership this morning as large cheque heading their way following buyout.
Comms Declare’s Belinda Noble: Environmental Claims Code Shows “Self Regulation Doesn’t & Hasn’t Worked”
The AANA's Environmental Claims Code is not off to a good start. Still, nothing an embossed glossy cover couldn't help.
Ageing Rockers Status Quo Front M&S Ad (And It’s Eerily Similar To Coles’ “Prices Are Down” Work From A Decade Ago)
B&T is stopping short of calling out plagiarism here. Although there is definitely no debate on their annoyingness.
James ‘Teddy’ Tedesco, Best Known For Showing His Bare Behind Live On Television, Announces Partnership With Budgy Smugglers To Celebrate Ted Series
Yes, it's some early NRL news. And, no, it's not a player or commentator coming out of Downing Centre Local Court.