WPP Says Its Entire Supply Chain Will Be Net Zero By 2030
In what WPP claims is “a first for the industry”, the ad giant has committed to reaching net zero in the emissions generated by the placement of advertising in the media for its clients.
On Earth Day yesterday, WPP announced a new commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions in its operations by 2025 and across its entire supply chain by 2030.
To deliver net zero emissions from WPP’s operations, electricity will be 100 per cent renewably sourced by 2025.
Within WPP’s supply chain, which accounts for most of the company’s emissions, the two largest sources are the production of advertising content and the placement of that content in media channels from television and press to radio and online, WPP said in a statement.
WPP claims it is the first in its industry to include media in its net zero commitment.
WPP chief executive Mark Read said: “WPP is the world’s largest buyer of advertising space, managing more than [US]$60 billion in media spend on behalf of our clients, and the world’s largest producer of advertising content.
“So we have the opportunity to make a real difference.”
The world’s largest ad company, WPP said it had an independently assessed annual carbon footprint of 5.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.
WPP said that it would reach net zero carbon emissions by 2025 by incorporating many of the virtual production solutions it has developed during the pandemic.
“By including emissions from the placement of advertising in our net zero commitment—a first for our industry—we aim to raise the bar for the whole sector,” Read said.
Read added that two-thirds of WPP’s “top clients” have committed to set their own science-based reduction targets. He said WPP can “play an important role in helping them to meet those targets in their operations and across their supply chains”.
“We look forward to working with all our partners—many of whom have already made great strides in this area—to develop standards that will benefit the industry, our clients and our wider communities,” he said.
The net zero commitment follows other sustainability initiatives from WPP.
WPP said in 2020 it purchased 65 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources, including 100 per cent of electricity bought in the United States and, for the first time, in the UK, Canada and most European markets.
In 2019, WPP was the first among its peers to commit to phasing out single-use plastics within its campuses.
Please login with linkedin to commentEarth Day 2021 Mark Read WPP
Latest News
The University Of Sydney And Richards Rose Launch Their 2021 Emotions Study: THE INSPIRATION CODE.
New research into inspiration has been undertaken by the University of Sydney Business School and Richards Rose to produce ‘The Inspiration Code’ study. There has always been a need for inspiration. To lift our spirits higher – for a period of time or just for a moment. Given the times we live in, you could […]
Woolworths To Launch Online Market Place After Investing In Start-Up Marketplacer
Woolworths has invested in Marketplacer, a Melbourne-based start-up, to launch a new online market platform. It will be called ‘Everyday Market’, and will include a range of Big W clothing and homewares products. The multi-million dollar investment was made by W23, the brand’s venture capital arm. Marketplacer, which was founded in 2016, has helped brands […]
AFR Apologise For Comments About iSignthis Boss
Memo to the AFR - perhaps a short in-house course in defamation law would prove fruitful to your editorial team?
Jetstar Promotes ‘Limited Time Only’ Sale With Stunning Outdoor Artworks Via Thinkerbell
Jetstar has unveiled its ‘Limited Time Only’ sale alongside a series of stunning outdoor artworks created by local artists that celebrate the return of quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand. The sale will see over 250,000 fares on sale across the Tasman and Australia and New Zealand domestic routes. Created with the help of […]
Airbnb UK Duped Into Listing A Dollhouse In YouTube Prank
This Airbnb doll house prank wasn't the least bit funny to the Lilliputians trying to book a weekend away.
GIDDY UP! Nominations for B&T’s CMO Power List Close Monday!
Nominations for B&T's CMO Power List close Monday! Meaning you have all weekend to construct your probability pie chart.
Iconic Aussie Kids Show ‘Round The Twist’ Coming To Netflix
From Saturday 1st May, Round The Twist – famed for its lighthouse setting, eternally hummable theme tune and wacky plots – will be on Australian Netflix. Originally airing from 1990 to 2001, Round The Twist was an essential tool in the wheelhouse of any teacher stuck with what to show a class of rowdy students on a […]
Apple Perfectly Sums Up The Angst Of Misplaced Keys in First Spot For AirTags
Apple's new AirTag is perfect for the forgetful. Well, it's of little use if you forget to turn it on.
Because Dos Equis’ ‘Most Interesting Man’ Was So Completely Brilliant, Its Efforts Since Have Poured Flat
Dos Equis ads are like The Wiggles, Star Wars and Queen with Freddy - the original was just so much better.
Syrinscape Partners With Croud To Drive Long-Term Sustainable Growth
Syrinscape, the sound design app which brings immersive and dynamic sound effects and music to tabletop games, has teamed up with global digital marketing agency, Croud, to drive sustainable growth via a cross-channel digital strategy.
Big Teddy Bear Leads Cast Of Toys In Fire Safety PSA For American Red Cross Via BBDO NY
The American Red Cross and BBDO New York have combined to create “a surreal” and playful public service announcement about fire safety, with human-sized dolls the stars of the commercial. In the United States, seven lives are lost to home fires every day, representing a dark figure on deaths that is higher than all natural […]
InMobi Launches UnifID Identity Solution For App Publishers
InMobi, the world’s leading independent marketing cloud, today announced the launch of UnifID, an industry-first offering designed to simplify and streamline identity resolution for mobile app publishers and developers.
SCA Announces New Head Of Content – Regional, Blair Woodcock
SCA announces new regional head of content who insists he doesn't own K-Tel's Greatest Ever Truckin' Tunes on vinyl.
Lotame Announces 10 Data Partners For Panorama ID
Lotame today announced 10 leading data partners including DTScout and ShareThis will support Lotame Panorama ID, the first global, people-based, privacy-compliant and interoperable identity solution for a cookieless open web. Lotame is providing the industry with privacy-compliant solutions that allow data partners to capture data on the Panorama ID in cookieless environments (Safari, Firefox, and […]
Thursday TV Wrap: MasterChef Ratings Rise As Gogglebox Takes The Cake
Thursday telly threw-up a predictable line-up - football, football, cooking, trains on SBS & something dull on the ABC.
Hyundai, Snapchat Launch AR Experience For New Hyundai Kona
Hyundai has worked with Snapchat to launch an augmented reality (AR) Lens that will allow Snapchatters to explore the Hyundai Kona in the comfort of their own homes.
Study: Golden Retrievers The Most Watched Dogs On TikTok, But A Pomeranian Is The Richest
Golden Retriever tops TikTok rankings for most watched dog. The Papillon wins for licking itself inappropriately.
Audi Australia Premieres ‘Electric Eye’, A Road Trip Into The Future Of Sustainable Travel
The Germans continue to pioneer the electric car alongside weird metal bands, footballers with perms and the strudel.
Leading Global Beer Brand, Coors Australia, Appoints This is Flow
Americans lead the world in space exploration, technology, movie making and bonkers politicians. Beer less so.
Oscars Ceremony Sees Rise Of First Time Advertisers Despite Ratings Slump
The Oscars ceremony, streamed by American channel ABC, has officially sold out its commercial time. A number of this year’s advertisers will be new to the event. The commercial interest in the Oscars remains despite decreased yearly viewership, with the 2020 ceremony pulling a historic low of 23.6 million viewers. According to Variety, ABC was seeking US$2 […]
Instagram Is Bringing Ads To Reels
Less than 12 months after launching its short-form vertical video format, Instagram is bringing ads to Reels. In an announcement, Instagram revealed it would be testing ads on Reels in Brazil, Germany, and right here in Australia. The ads will be mobile-first, vertical and full-screen, similar to ads in Stories. As with organic Reels content, […]
72andSunny Appoints Anthony Campagna & Jari Kennedy As Creative Leads
72andSunny Sydney announces two new recruits. Confirms it has no plans to convert from Fahrenheit to Celsius.
opr Report: The Need To Rethink Content In A Post-Pandemic World
A new report shows the need for brands and organisations to rethink their approaches to marketing and communications content in a post-pandemic world. The new report, titled Future of Content and part of opr’s Futures series, takes an in-depth look at the changing way audiences find, consume, make and share content in Australia and around the […]
Are Media Appoints Jane Huxley As CEO, As Brendon Hill Departs
Are Media has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer to replace Brendon Hill. Jane Huxley is the new CEO and starts with Are Media on Monday 26 April. Huxley is a highly experienced executive with a background in digital and technology businesses. Most recently Huxley was the regional managing director for Spotify, […]
Expedia’s Brand Positioning Takes New Direction
Expedia has announced a new brand direction as the world prepares for the return of travel demand. The online travel giant’s new global positioning is grounded in the understanding that who you travel with matters, and comes after months of customer research. From an updated look and feel to enhanced product offerings, Expedia is looking […]
New Research Says Queen Elizabeth’s Brand Bigger Than Oprah, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian
Study finds the Queen now the biggest celebrity brand in the world. Has still knocked back a guest appearance in Suits.
H&M Launches Free 24-Hour Suit Hire For Men With Job Interviews
H&M launches free suit hire for men with job interviews. Or, you could lie & wear it to a wedding or court appearance.
News Corp Strengthens Audience Data With New Capabilities And Digital Advertising Solutions
News Corp says we're not just appallingly behaved NRL players and Albo bashing, unveiling its latest data initiative.
Domino’s Stores On The Gold Coast To Raise Money For Kelly Wilkinson’s Family
Finally you can eat an entire garlic bread and actually feel good about yourself in this top initiative from Domino's.
“Don’t Drink & Start A League!”: Heineken Trolls European Super League
Beer ad says 'don’t drink & start a league!' That could also include don't drink & robot dance or propose marriage.