AdvertisingNewsletter

WPP Reports Q2 Revenue Decline & Sells Stake in FGS Global

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
3 Min Read

WPP has reported a 0.5 per cent decline in revenue, less pass through costs, to £2.9bn ($A5.64 billion) led by a 2.4 per cent revenue decline across its creative agencies division. The holding company’s like-for-like first half revenue was up 2.6 per cent to £2.23bn.

WPP has also sold its 50 per cent stake in the strategic advisor and communications consultancy FGS Global, which formed through the merger of Finsbury Glover Hering and Sard Verbinnen & Co.

The advertising giant has 3,000 fewer staff across its workforce compared to the same time last year. Their headcount now stands at 111,000.

A bright spot was the performance of GroupM, which grew quarterly revenues by 1.4 percent, while its global integrated agencies dropped by 0.6 per cent.

China was the region that showed the most decline; its revenue was down by 24.2 per cent, while the UK, where WPP is headquartered, experienced a 5.3 per cent drop. The Rest of the World region, which includes Australia, was down by 2.2 per cent. Its other regions showed growth; India was up 9.1 per cent, North America grew 2 per cent and western continental Europe was up 0.3 per cent.

GroupM described its Q2 revenue results as a “sequential improvement” on its first quarter, which was down by 1.6 per cent.

“Our second quarter performance delivered sequential improvement in net sales10 with continued growth in GroupM, Ogilvy and Hogarth and sequential improvement at Burson, VML and our Specialist Agencies,” WPP CEO Mark Read said. 

“Importantly, we also saw North America return to growth in the second quarter. That said, we have seen pressure in China and in our project-related businesses which, together with an uncertain macro environment, has led us to moderate our expectations for the full-year.”

Read said money freed up by the sale of WPP’s stake in FGS Global would allow it to focus on its “core creative transformation” and “significantly strengthen our financial position”.

“As a team, our priority continues to be improving our competitiveness by delivering a modern, global, creative and integrated offer for our clients. The steps we have taken since January to integrate our offer, bring in new talent and invest in AI represent strong progress towards delivering on our medium-term financial targets and to shareholders,” he added.

Rivals Publicis Groupe reported organic revenue growth of 5.4 per cent in the first half of 2024. Omnicom grew non-organic first half sales were up by 6.3 per cent.

Related posts:

  1. Yorkshire Tea Admits Poms Suck At Swimming, Via Zeno Group & Nunn Media
  2. Aaaand Cut! Let’s Hear It For Adland’s Best Of The Best Film Directors!
  3. Lions Buys Effies, Effie Worldwide To Be Renamed The Effie Lions Foundation
TAGGED: ,
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

TV Ratings (6/8/24): Nine Goes Big For Australia’s Biggest Day In Olympics History
James Hier, chief growth & product officer, Wavemaker ANZ.
How To Win A B&T Award: Wavemaker’s James Hier On Retaining Growth & Quality
CHEP Launches Spirit of Tasmania Campaign ‘Pack More In. Get More Out.’
Jaclyn Hadida, managing director, Captify
InMobi’s Jaclyn Hadida Joins Captify As Managing Director
Register Lost your password?