‘Extracting Ourselves From The Pack’ – Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun Upbeat As Hold Co Beats Market Forecast

Global boss Arthur Sadoun says the holding company’s go-to market proposition “extracts ourselves from the pack”.

Publicis Groupe has reported organic revenue growth of 5.4 per cent in the first half of 2024, cementing the hold co’s emergence as the fastest growing advertising group in recent times.

In the second quarter, Publicis Groupe grew revenue by 5.6 per cent to €3.46 billion (A$5.63 billion).

Australian revenue was up by “low-single-digits”, improving on growth from the first quarter this year.

Media continues to be a driver of growth across all geographies, while the acquisition of Epsilon is also paying dividends, Publicis noted in a release to market.

Publicis’ Q2 organic growth was marginally better than its nearest rival Omnicom, which reported 5.2 per cent growth earlier this week – again beating market expectations.

By region, Publicis posted organic growth of 7.7 per cent in Asia Pacific, which is ahead of the flat APAC growth reported by Omnicom.

Publicis Groupe’s largest market, North America, grew Q2 revenue by 5.2 per cent year on year, Europe was up 4.2 per cent, Latin America increased by 18.9 per cent and the Middle East and Africa was up 9.1 per cent.

Omnicom posted stronger organic growth figures in the US and UK.

Publicis Groupe chair and CEO Arthur Sadoun was upbeat about the results.

“As we further extract ourselves from the pack, we have everything we need to continue to lead and reinvent our industry thanks to our transformation,” he said.

”We have a winning go to market, which has put us at the head of the new business rankings for the past five years. We have taken the leadership of personalisation at scale, demonstrated by our combined Data and Media offering’s double-digit growth this quarter, for the third year in a row.

“And thanks to Publicis Sapient, we are uniquely positioned to partner with our clients in their AI-led transformation.”