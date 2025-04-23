World IP Day: Experts Call For IP Reform To Protect Creative Innovation

The theme of this year’s World IP Day, “IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP”, highlights the importance of protecting creativity for brands in a rapidly evolving digital age. But as IP laws are pushed to their limits by AI and data-driven innovation, some experts are saying reform – not deletion – is what’s really needed.

Plot twist as Musk and Dorsey reignite IP debate

This World Intellectual Property (IP) Day, there’s a plot twist from Silicon Valley with tech titans Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk reigniting the age-old question: Does IP promote and protect innovation, or smother it in red tape?

Dorsey’s blunt call to dismantle IP systems and Musk’s swift support isn’t just Twitter banter. For many in the industry, it echoes a broader philosophical clash between open innovation and proprietary protection – one that World IP Day seeks to address annually. Aparna Watal, a leading trade marks expert and partner at Halfords IP, welcomes the Musk and Dorsey debate as it allows a re-examination of the assumptions that underpin the IP system, especially in light of how rapidly technology is reshaping the creative and commercial landscape.

“The problem isn’t that we have IP laws, but that most of them were written when floppy disks were cutting-edge or well before then,” Watal explained. “Of course, they’re creaking under the weight of the AI age. But deleting IP altogether? That’s like saying we should get rid of banks because some charge too much interest,” she added.

“Yes, the system needs reform. But abolishing it outright would hand even more power to those who already dominate markets and data. And if innovation is supposed to come from everywhere, we need to protect the people trying to build something new, not just the ones who already made it.”

The Dorsey-Musk commentary might strike a chord with the major players with ample backing, but for startups, small businesses, and independent creators, IP remains one of the few tools available to protect their value. Indigenous communities, in particular, face the threat of cultural expressions being replicated and commercialised faster than they can respond.

“As someone who hails from an Indigenous Kashmiri background, I’ve witnessed the slow erasure that happens when culture is ‘appreciated’ without understanding, consent, or credit,” said Watal.

“Whether it’s the anglicised name “Cashmere”, traditional patterns repurposed as fashion trends, or sacred rituals used as Instagram backdrops – our stories are often taken, diluted, and sold back to us, stripped of meaning,” she added.

The AI era demands new rules

Creativity today is increasingly co-piloted by AI – not just in creativity, but in how businesses and brands build customer relationships. As AI reshapes how brands engage, design, and deliver, marketing technology companies like Amperity and Eagle Eye are navigating how to foster innovation without letting IP fall by the wayside. Billy Loizou, Area Vice President, APAC at Amperity, said AI is already stretching the boundaries of authorship and ownership.

“From generative models that compose music and draft marketing copy to machine learning systems that automate complex problem-solving, we’re entering an era where IP isn’t just human-made – it’s machine-accelerated,” said Loizou. Amperity’s patented identity resolution technology helps brands unify customer data, making it usable, trustworthy, and AI-ready. This not only powers better customer experiences but ensures companies have a clean, compliant foundation on which to build proprietary models and insights.

“Without clean, complete customer data, AI fails. We’re solving that foundational challenge by ensuring brands have the IP infrastructure to support scalable, compliant, and secure innovation,” he added.

A new kind of IP: AI-generated customer-centric content

In the loyalty and retail sector, Eagle Eye is using AI to generate promotional content tailored to individual customers. Its EagleAI engine turns transaction histories into targeted offers that hold real business value.

Where some tech providers blur the lines of authorship, Eagle Eye is leaning into clarity and transparency – a key counterpoint in the “delete IP” debate. Jonathan Reeve, Vice President, APAC at Eagle Eye said many technology providers seek to claim partial rights to content generated by their systems, but Eagle Eye has taken a different approach.

“In terms of protection, it’s a priority for Eagle Eye to ensure that all rights and ownership of IP created using our AI tools are clearly defined. For example, personalised content generated using AI in the EagleAI system is explicitly classified as the intellectual property of our clients, with no claims asserted by Eagle Eye as the AI provider,” said Reeve.

Rethinking frameworks to drive innovation

While the current system is under pressure, few experts believe a scorched-earth approach will help creators or businesses.

“The future of IP lies in recognising hybrid human-machine innovation,” said Loizou. “We need frameworks that reward invention without stifling progress—policies that accommodate iterative, data-driven creation and the ethical use of AI.”

Both Amperity and Eagle Eye agree that change is necessary. Rather than abandoning IP, the focus should be on updating laws to reflect today’s digital realities.

“We’d like to see greater international harmonisation of IP laws,” said Reeve. “Digital innovation doesn’t recognise borders—our enforcement frameworks should reflect that reality.”

IP, personalisation and the data economy

As AI-powered business models rely more on customer data, the definition of IP itself is evolving.

“Companies are building IP not just through patents, but through proprietary data models, algorithms, and customer insights,” said Loizou. “For first-party data in particular, we expect clearer standards to emerge around consent, portability, and ownership of AI-derived outcomes.”

For companies like Amperity and Eagle Eye, personalisation data is a differentiator. But only if it’s handled with care, protected by policy, and owned ethically.

What World IP Day: a reminder that brand innovation continues to thrive

This World IP Day, the call to “delete IP” may have captured headlines, but the more urgent conversation from experts is around reform. AI is changing the game, and the rules need to catch up.

“Let’s embrace the debate. Let’s call out what’s broken. But let’s also remember that IP is what allows the indie game developer to protect her code, the beauty brand founder to own his packaging, and the Indigenous artist to stop their work from becoming a Pinterest aesthetic,” said Watal.

“The future of IP is being shaped now. It’s our job to make sure it evolves with technology, not against it,” added Reeve.