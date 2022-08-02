Woolies’ Cartology Nabs Google’s Robbie Hills To Lead The Business’ Commercial Function

Cartology has appointed Robbie Hills (lead image) as director – sales and client Partnerships to lead the business’ commercial function.

Robbie Hills joins Cartology following over 11 years at Google, most recently in the role of director, global clients, working with global advertisers to develop their existing customer journey, digital architecture and data landscapes.

With 20 years of experience in digital advertising and media, Hills will be instrumental in the next stage of Cartology’s growth as the business continues to pioneer in retail media.

Mike Tyquin, managing director Cartology said: “As retail media evolves and grows I am delighted to have an executive of Robbie’s calibre join Cartology. He brings with him experience and the technical and commercial acumen to move our business forward, solve brand and customer challenges, and drive sales overnight and customers over time.”

Hills will commence his role at Cartology on September 5th, reporting directly to Tyquin.

Of his appointment, Hills said: “ I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to lead the Cartology Sales and Partnerships team, as well as returning home after close to 14 years away.

“With Retail Media growing at an ever increasing rate both in Australia and globally, I look forward to helping our clients and partners continue to find new customers and to help grow their businesses. I’m looking forward to helping drive the continued strong growth trajectory from the entire Woolworths and Cartology teams.”

The announcement follows Cartology’s recent partnership with BIG W and announcement of the agreement to acquire Shopper subject to ACCC approval.

Cartology is one of Australia’s leading retail media businesses, providing customer-led retail media solutions, powered by the Woolworths Group. Representing some of Australia’s most trusted brands – Woolworths and BIG W, Cartology connects brands to customers in a way that no-one else can.