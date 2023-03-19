Women Leading Tech: OpenX’s Audrey Michelin On Adtech, Publishers & Being Overlooked
Audrey Michelin, OpenX’s director of account management, tells us about her journey in the world of adtech, from ad ops to online publishers and then back to the tech side.
As a finalist in two categories for the Women Leading Tech Awards, a member of the IAB’s Tech Lab, and part of The Women in Programmatic Network’s leadership team, Michelin’s range of experience makes her the perfect person to talk about the issues affecting women in the industry.
Can you tell us a bit about your career and how you got to OpenX?
Audrey Michelin: I have had a couple of careers in my life. Before I got into adtech, I was working in event management — where I picked up a lot of transferable skills. Then, I started working at ARN, the radio network on the sponsorships team and in ad ops. I left there to go and work for Sizmek which was amazing. I had learned about programmatic working in ad ops and to see the back end of it was super interesting. I was able to better understand how a DSP works, how data matching works, and what clients were looking for. Each of these experiences was really insightful and helpful for my development.
After I left Sizmek I went back to a publisher. I was the group director of digital product at Foxtel Media for a couple of years. That experience really allowed me to get my hands dirty, in terms of learning all of the tech and how programmatic works on the back end. I also led a team of product managers and technical product managers. I had the chance to build my team and I hired three amazing, smart, and very capable women as Product Managers. We worked on some really major projects and I learnt a huge amount in that time, not just technically but also about leadership
From there, I applied for a job at OpenX because I was keen to get back into a client-facing role. This job is the best of both worlds because I am client-facing and commercially focused but I still get to learn and talk about tech. In my current role, I lead the account management team in ANZ but I’m also looking after SEA and North Asia at the moment. I really enjoy being in leadership roles because I get to help other people be successful, which has always been my main driving factor.
Did you notice a difference going from publishers to the tech side of advertising?
AM: The language is very different. You realise most people don’t know what you’re talking about, which is fine, because they often don’t need to. The goals are very different, when you’re working on the publisher side, your goal is to increase revenue without compromising the user experience. We’re trying to optimise to help businesses increase their yields but in very different ways than the publisher would go about it. In adtech, you also see so many more publisher setups, complexities and challenges than working for a single publisher. In the best way, it forces you to learn so much more about the tech and the commercial concerns of the publishers.
Did you notice any differences as a woman in those industries?
AM: When I was in product, I was often the only woman at the table. I’m a pretty loud and confident person so it was super frustrating to be spoken over. There were a number of times when I would have the information and the knowledge but I would be ignored, spoken over, and not given the same respect that other people in the room would be given.
For example, in some meetings there would be a technical product manager with me and I would be the one leading the conversation, but they would just keep talking to him. He would say, ‘Audrey knows this’ or ‘you should ask Audrey this question.’ When you’re the only woman in a technical role you can sometimes get overlooked. At OpenX, there are a lot of women in technical roles, which is amazing.
In adtech, from what I’ve seen and from the companies I’ve worked with, it seems to be moving forward at a faster pace when it comes to having that balance of women; however, we haven’t seen a huge change in senior leadership yet. I feel positive that we will get there, but we need to continue to push for it.
Why do you think you were spoken over and overlooked?
AM: It’s the patriarchal society we live in. In the past, the man was the breadwinner and the one with the technical knowledge, and that was a result of the way our society was set up. Women have historically been seen as more emotional and even hysterical.
That’s not good for anyone. Most people don’t benefit from living in the patriarchy. The way our society runs is getting better. A lot of men who have daughters who have entered the workforce are less traditional in their thinking, but the change is very slow. One thing that frustrates me is when people say, ‘The world is changing, you just have to be patient.’
The world is changing but it needs to be faster and there needs to be a more concerted effort to change it. Not just for women, either. It should be for all diversity. I’m a middle-class white woman, so I still have a level of privilege that women of colour, women with disabilities, or queer women don’t.
I want to make sure that we have diverse representation in our industry and particularly in leadership because that’s where the decision-makers are. Decisions that are made without considering a multitude of viewpoints are flawed.
What steps has OpenX taken to make women feel empowered in the company?
AM: The most important thing for me is that I have a great boss, who is really supportive and understanding of the challenges women face. The APAC team is actually majority female, which I think is pretty cool. My boss is very supportive and likes to put us at the forefront. He’s really conscious of the fact that sometimes you have to do a little more work with women to get them to speak up and represent themselves.
With OpenX as a company, there is a slight under-representation of women in very senior positions. However, it has been acknowledged and the company has set goals to have even representation at all levels. We’re very focused on overall diversity, as well.
We have a really good referral programme and if you refer a woman or a person of colour for a job, you get double the bonus. We also have a Women in Tech group, which I sit on the committee of. That group is there to connect all the women in the organisation who otherwise wouldn’t meet, talk through issues, provide training and mentoring, and advocate for women within OpenX. We also have a pride group called OutX to make sure that the LGBTQI+ community is supported and represented within the company.
The UN’s International Women’s Day had a tech theme this year. What does that mean to you?
AM: I think it’s great. Everything is technological these days and, as I said before when there is no diversity in the room, decisions, products, and systems are inherently flawed. I think it’s so important to acknowledge the role that women play in developing technology and to lift women in the industry up.
It’s also important to acknowledge that sometimes technology is developed that is not to the benefit of women. For example, AI is based on learning and algorithms, it depends on who is teaching it. We can have all this technology, but if it isn’t built with diverse information, viewpoints, and data, then it’s making flawed decisions because it is not being given all the information.
Even mobile phones are made to be held by men’s hands. They’re often too big for women, which is wild, to me. It’s the little things that disadvantage women on a day-to-day basis that we don’t think about.
It’s also really important to acknowledge that many women in the world don’t have any rights, access to education, or access to health care. There is lots of technology that could be developed to help those women. If we can start coming up with ways to give all women access to their basic needs we can go up from there.
You have been at OpenX for a little over two years, what have you seen change in the company in that time?
AM: The company has put a focus on diversity, which is really important. When I first started, I wouldn’t say that the company was not thinking about it, but it wasn’t at the forefront and it wasn’t measured. Now it is.
I really like that OpenX was able to say, ‘Hey, we’re not doing the best at this, we’re going to get better, here’s how we’re going to do it and measure it.’
That transparency, visibility, and accountability is great. There is also a real focus on the people who work for the company. We have a Slack channel set up to celebrate wins that anyone can post about anything they’ve achieved and everyone is really supportive.
Honestly, I would say that this is probably one of my favourite companies that I’ve worked for and it’s the accountability and transparency that really puts them above everyone else.
What changes would you like to see in the tech industry more broadly to empower and help women affect change?
AM: It’s really important to acknowledge the strength that women bring to an industry. We think and have different experiences to men. What would be great is to have more companies investing in outreach programmes for younger women to support their interest in STEM. We need to reach younger women before they are told that they can’t do something or that they’re not smart enough.
I’d also like to see more transparency from companies around their gender pay gaps and their hiring at senior levels and on boards.
A lot of the time at trade events you see a panel full of white men, hopefully, in the future, there will be more diversity in every way.
I’m also a member of the leadership committee for the Women In Programmatic Network, which I’m really proud of.
It’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve been able to do. The goal is to share knowledge, make contacts within the industry, and also help upskill women so that they can advocate and fight for themselves with the ultimate goal of reducing the pay gap. We have monthly meetings where someone from the group shares their knowledge of a particular topic. I ran one on sustainability in media and we have had sessions on many other topics. We also do a lot on self-development, as well. We recently had a session on how to set up your LinkedIn profile properly and for International Women’s Day, our focus will be on financial literacy and the way women can advocate for themselves.
Groups like that are really important. They give women a chance to connect with women they wouldn’t otherwise meet and have conversations about what they’re doing, what their experience has been like and how to navigate it, rather than waiting for a panel to come up at a trade event where a sales leader and just says, ‘Oh, you just have to work really hard.’ I would encourage all women who are working in the industry to join the group or one similar. You’ll learn so much, make amazing connections and hopefully walk away with the confidence to fight for what you’re worth.
Please login with linkedin to commentopenx women leading tech
Latest News
Free-Football TV Reforms Have Been Pushed Back
Reforms that would limit the number of free matches available have been pushed back. Australia’s existing anti-siphoning list – which decides which sports and entertainment events should be free for the public – was set to expire on April 1st. There had been speculation that the new list would show changes around which football would […]
Optus Slapped With Court Injunction Over “Boost” Branding In Adverts
Optus has been slapped with a court injunction, forcing it to stop using the word “boost” in its advertising. Optus had been taken to court by Boost Mobile, a mobile virtual network that runs on Telsta’s infrastructure. Boost said that it had been using the word for more than two decades to sell prepaid mobile […]
Suncorp And Netball Australia Unveils Latest Brand Campaign Via Leos
Suncorp has launched its latest campaign for its Team Girls initiative, ‘For Every Girl’s Endgame’, which celebrates the full spectrum of wins that girls can achieve through sports. Whether the endgame is a trophy, a healthier body or a great friendship group, the campaign explores the sense of self, camaraderie, resilience and support that comes […]
Mars Boss Says Tucker Carlson’s Fury At M&Ms Ad Boosted The Brand
Mars’ new chief exec has said that Tucker Carlson’s ire about M&Ms redesigning one of its cartoon mascots to be “less sexy” actually boosted the brand. Poul Weihrauch, appointed CEO in September, told the Financial Times that Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s bizarre and continued ranting about M&Ms did not cause buyers to turn their backs […]
Amy Shark Fronts Latest Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone AU/NZ publisher The Brag Media has today announced that multi-platinum singer, songwriter and Australian Idol judge Amy Shark graces its March-May issue cover in a special Women In Music edition for Women’s History Month. Shark granted Rolling Stone AU/NZ unprecedented access in what was her most revealing interview to date, opening the doors to her Gold […]
ABC Hires Consultants In Response To Falling Radio Numbers
Australia’s national broadcaster, the ABC, has hired external consultants as it moves to stop the decline of radio audience numbers in capital cities across the country. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the ABC has begun at 8-week project set up to stop the steep decline in audience numbers. As well as an internal strategy […]
Ipsos Conducts Australia’s First ‘State of the CX Nation’ Report Via Ashton Media
Ipsos today announced a partnership with Ashton Media to conduct Australia’s first 2023 “State of the CX Nation” industry report. Targeting CX the landmark report will be launched at the Ashton Media Customer 360 Symposium later this month. The research report will benchmark the Australian CX industry so organisations can leverage insights to support their […]
Merlin Entertainments Appoints Tug Sydney For All ANZ Attractions
Digital marketing agency Tug Sydney has expanded its remit with Merlin Entertainments to include all Australia and New Zealand attractions including Madame Tussauds, Sydney Tower Eye, LEGO Discovery Centre and SEA LIFE Melbourne, Sunshine Coast and Auckland. Merlin Entertainments appointed Tug Sydney to manage search engine optimisation for SEA LIFE Sydney in July last year. […]
Ita Buttrose Named Women In Media National Patron & Keynote Speaker
Women in Media is thrilled to announce that Ita Buttrose AC OBE has accepted the role of national patron, effective immediately. “We are immensely proud that Ita Buttrose has chosen to support Women in Media,” said Anita Jacoby AM, Women in Media co-chair. “Ita is an icon and inspiration to generations of Australian women. A […]
Need A Tired & Trite April Fool’s Campaign? Reprise Has You Covered
Stuck for ideas for an April Fool’s campaign? Reprise Digital has launched an AIpril Fool’s Campaign Generator. Running on the same tech as OpenAI’s ChatGPT the tool uses the latest in AI Large Language Models (LLM) technology to churn out campaign ideas. The firm conceded that the campaign ideas it chugs out might not pick […]
Hilarious Monkeys Spot For Outdoor Brand Macpac Not One For Fear Of Heights Sufferers
The New Zealand outdoor brand Macpac has released a precarious new campaign that builds on the brand’s existing “Weather Anything” platform.Created by The Monkeys, the campaign showcases Macpac’s high quality and dependable gear by dangling a trio of unfazed hikers from the edge of a cliff. Maria Glass, acting general manager of marketing, said: “Macpac […]
Omnicom’s John Lynch Replacing Pia Coyle As MFA Outdoor Futures Council Chair
The Media Federation of Australia (MFA) has appointed John Lynch, head of OOH and audio partnerships at Omnicom, as chair of the MFA Outdoor Futures Council (OFC). Lynch will replace Pia Coyle, who vacated the Chair post after joining PHD as general manager Sydney from her previous role at Avenue C. MFA CEO Sophie Madden […]
Why There Are Plenty Of Tips For Marketeers On The Election Frontline Hustings
Teresa Russell (lead image) is working on the front line to get Teal independent Elizabeth Farrelly elected to the NSW Upper House at next Saturday’s NSW State election. Here she regales her grassroots marketing tips and some hissing non-believers along the way… Since I started campaigning for Elizabeth Farrelly Independents in the NSW Upper House, […]
Navy Uses Subs Press To Drum Up Recruitment In New Work Via VMLY&R
Defence and VMLY&R have launched “Live a Story Worth Telling,” a campaign which brings to life the diverse and extraordinary lives of Royal Australian Navy personnel. Providing insight into the variety of meaningful, purpose-driven careers on offer in the Navy, “Live a Story Worth Telling” portrays the real-world impact that can be made from a […]
Adobe Study: Marketers Still Mired To Third-Party Cookies, Not Evolving Their Data Strategies
Adobe has released new research that shows brands aren’t taking the necessary steps to evolve their data strategies, despite serious near and long-term impacts on their businesses. The global survey of more than 2600 marketing and consumer experience leaders (including 656 APAC respondents) also explores the marketing investments and strategies that set industry leaders apart […]
Nissan Promotes Isao Sekiguchi From ASEAN VP Marketing & Sales To President
Nissan has promoted Isao Sekiguchi from regional vice president, marketing and sales for ASEAN and president of Nissan Motor Thailand, to president of Nissan ASEAN, effective 01 April 2023. Sekiguchi will oversee Nissan’s operations in the ASEAN region and continue his role as president of Nissan Motor Thailand, reporting to Junichi Endo, senior vice president, […]
Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched
A new Martech whitepaper, Stacks on Stacks on Stacks, has launched, giving the opinions of 15 Australian martech leaders. The Lumery partnered with the Customer Experience and Insight (CXI) Research Group at Swinburne University of Technology to produce the whitepaper. The research aimed to explore the key challenges and provide a level-set for where the […]
South Park Creators Enlist ChatGPT To Pen Latest Episode
There are few media organs that can pass off a South Park skit for legitimate journalism, yet B&T remains one of them.
“Stop Praying To The Internet Gods” Outdoor Campaign Reportedly Banned
There are two ways of looking at a banned ad - you don't get the eyeballs, but you do get plenty of coverage on B&T.
Brisbane Broncos Appoints Indy Agency Archibald Williams, Launches New Brand Campaign
The Japanese aside, you get the feeling that no one is going to come harder for the Dolphins this year like the Broncs.
Find, Snap And Share Sights To Combat Glaucoma Blindness Via HBK
Glaucoma Blindness is certainly no laughing matter. Although you no longer have to suffer MAFS & you get a cute dog.
Comrade? More Like Comslayed! Paris Hilton Joins Striking Journos In London
Is this a sign of Paris' eventual run for the White House? B&T certainly hopes so as we desperately need the content.
MindGeek, Owner Of THAT P@rn Site You Never Visit, Acquired By Private Equity Firm
B&T warns this does contain adult themes. But not some lonely housewife trying to get a discount on her plumber's bill.
Cadbury Unveils Limited-Edition Roses Pack Design By Aboriginal Artist Kenita-Lee
Tell someone you're slightly indifferent to them & really only in it for the sex with a gift of limited-edition Roses.
Thursday TV Ratings: AFL’s Return Scores Seven A Win
AFL's back, making it officially footy season! Although perhaps don't pack away the double-pluggers & trunks just yet.
Tickets For The Women Leading Tech Awards Are Nearly Gone!
Get your Women Leading Tech tickets TODAY or risk being stuck on the B&T table with the petty squabbling & drunkenness.
Women Leading Tech: Quantium’s Lauren Hammacher Speaks Candidly About Coding & Mentoring
Yes, B&T's talking to Quantium’s Lauren Hammacher about coding. Yes, that will mean some extra effort on your part.
Meta Launches Academy To Train Aussie Creators In Augmented Reality
Always wanted to get into AR, but secretly feared everyone would think you're an utter wanker? Read this, but quietly.
QIC’s Launches Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign: Hello Again
QIC Real Estate has launched its Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign, Hello Again, encouraging shoppers to evoke inspiration from the lasting fashion and lifestyle trends of the 50s, 70s, and 90s eras – with a modern twist. Hello Again acknowledges that people associate nostalgia with positive feelings and experiences and during times of upheaval, want to relive those […]
Parents’ Group Throws Scorn Upon TikTok & Meta, Asks To Meet Bosses
American pressure group Parents Together Action has penned an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg and Shou Zi Chew demanding a meeting with the pair over the harm the platforms have caused to children. “We are writing on behalf of 3.5 million ParentsTogether members across the United States, many of whom struggle with the risks and […]
Cannes Lions Awards AB InBev with 2023 Creative Marketer of the Year
Let's be honest, B&T would spend every working second celebrating the work of brewing companies if feasibly allowed.
Telstra Internet More Reliable Than Family Says Latest Work From The Monkeys
Telstra says its internet is more reliable than family. As a Telstra customer, B&T can assure you that's not the case.
LiSTNR Launches Podcast to Help Kids Sleep
Apparently putting booze in apple juice no longer appropriate way to get the kids to sleep, as LiSTNR unveils podcast.
Manifest Agency Calls Out Creative Agencies Profiting From Fossil Fuels
International brand communications group, Manifest is ‘calling time’ on creative agencies profiting from fossil fuels and other ‘ethically compromised’ industries as it unveils its freshly minted B-Corp status and a ‘planetary dividend’ for brands seeking to switch from agencies with compromising client rosters. The independent group has also unveiled a new brand identity, website and […]
Twitch CEO Emmett Shear Resigns After 16 Years At Helm
Twitch CEO Emmett Shear quits after a 16-year stint. One could arguably say that Twitch finally gave him the itch.
Aussie TV Legend Brian Walsh passes Away
Sad news today at the passing of TV great, Brian Walsh. B&T offers our sincere condolences to Brian's family & friends.