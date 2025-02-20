Women Dominate The Leader Board In B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Voting

Not even three full days into voting and more than 10,000 ballots have been cast in B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award, with the top nine place holders all being women.

Firmly the fan favourite of the B&T 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, the People’s Choice award has again this year been embraced by entrants as a chance to show off their influencer skills. Whether it’s company-wide emails, social media call outs, stopping people in the streets, there’s no end to the creative approaches the young entrants will employ to get their name to the top of the list.

And as mentioned in the headline, it’s been the women who entered who have made the early running. They currently lay claim to the top nine of the ten positions.

So come on young men of advertising, marketing and media, rise to the challenge and start working those networks! Popular glory awaits! Here’s the place to get your votes happening!

So here’s the top ten most popular entrants as it stands as of Thursday morning.

Arielle Selva, Storytellers Australia Bree Milburn, Luna Park Sydney Kate Sproul, oOh!media Gabriella Wilson Gabriel, Pinterest Jenny Nguyen, Cartology Chloe Mugwani, Ogilvy PR Madeline Garisto, alt/shift/ Angelina Das, News Corp Australia Amy Vu, iProspect Marshall Raven, Spark Foundry

One thing we can be certain of, this is not what the final top ten will look like and it’s still very much anybody’s game. Voting closes on Monday 24 February so hurry.

