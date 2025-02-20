MediaNewsletter

Women Dominate The Leader Board In B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Voting

David Hovenden
David Hovenden
2 Min Read

Not even three full days into voting and more than 10,000 ballots have been cast in B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award, with the top nine place holders all being women.

Firmly the fan favourite of the B&T 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, the People’s Choice award has again this year been embraced by entrants as a chance to show off their influencer skills. Whether it’s company-wide emails, social media call outs, stopping people in the streets, there’s no end to the creative approaches the young entrants will employ to get their name to the top of the list.

And as mentioned in the headline, it’s been the women who entered who have made the early running. They currently lay claim to the top nine of the ten positions.

So come on young men of advertising, marketing and media, rise to the challenge and start working those networks! Popular glory awaits! Here’s the place to get your votes happening!

So here’s the top ten most popular entrants as it stands as of Thursday morning.

  1. Arielle Selva, Storytellers Australia
  2. Bree Milburn, Luna Park Sydney
  3. Kate Sproul, oOh!media
  4. Gabriella Wilson Gabriel, Pinterest
  5. Jenny Nguyen, Cartology
  6. Chloe Mugwani, Ogilvy PR
  7. Madeline Garisto, alt/shift/
  8. Angelina Das, News Corp Australia
  9. Amy Vu, iProspect
  10. Marshall Raven, Spark Foundry

One thing we can be certain of, this is not what the final top ten will look like and it’s still very much anybody’s game. Voting closes on Monday 24 February so hurry.

Buy your 30 Under 30 tickets here!

30UNDER30_SPONSOR_BLOCK_V5

Related posts:

  1. Unfiltered & Unmissable: The 21st Season Of Gogglebox Promises Real Reactions & Big Laughs
  2. ACN Launches Weekend Newspapers In Goulburn, Bega Valley, Port Macquarie, Armidale And Other Regions
  3. Marie Claire Gets Zhooshed Up
  4. Government Suspends Broadcasting Tax Saving Media Companies $50M
TAGGED: , ,
David Hovenden
By David Hovenden
Follow:
David Hovenden is one of the co-founders of The Misfits Media Company and is B&T's editor-in-chief. He has been writing about advertising, marketing and media for more than 15 years. At the same time, he has also written for B&T's sister publication Travel Weekly on all matters travel related. Through this publication he can claim to have stepped foot on every continent in the world (now claimed to be eight, if you accept NZ is its own continent). He has also covered the business of law when he was editor-in-chief and publisher of Lawyer Weekly. Human Resources when he worked for that eponymously named title and a plethora of business and technology publications including, but not limited to PC Week, Australian Personal Computer, Web Week, Internet World, Factory Equipment News, Architecture Today and Building Product News. In his spare time David enjoys fishing, kayaking, fine dining and spending time with his family.

Latest News

ANZ’s Sweta Mehra Joins NAB
‘No Bullshit’ Aussie BBQ Sauce Gets Back To Its Roots Via Connecting Plots
Culture Bites: The Magic Is In The Moment, Not The Channel
TV Ratings (19/02/2025): Nine’s Big Miracles Pulls Large Audience On The Back Of MAFS
Register Lost your password?