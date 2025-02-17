B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

Who’ll Win B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award? You Decide!

Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell
1 Min Read

The People’s Choice Award is back for this year’s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo!

The People’s Choice Award is dished out in addition to the regular slate of awards.

But it’s the perfect chance to show the world how much your colleagues love you!

Cast your vote here! Once you’ve done that, buy your tickets here!

With more than 10,000 votes, last year’s winner was Cindy Alexandra, senior client success manager, Avid Collective. Alexandra spoke to B&T late last year about the “significant career milestone”.

See what Alexandra had to say after her win below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B&T (@bandtaustralia)

30UNDER30_SPONSOR_BLOCK_V5

Related posts:

  1. Early Bird Tickets On Sale Now For B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo!
  2. Ministry Of Sound To Take Over Former Bunnings For Unmissable Pinterest Welcome Party
  3. Nike & Football Australia Partner With Reko Rennie To Design New Jerseys
  4. Tourism & Events Queensland Tells Aussies To Get The Queensland Face In Latest Campaign Via Rumble Strategic Creative
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Netflix
Amplify Wins Netflix Creative, Initiative Wins Media
Sunny Advertising’s Matt Travers Launches New AI Strategy & Implementation Firm BRAIVE
Intuit Mailchimp Brings Byron Sharp & Neil Patel To Sydney For FWD Conference
TV Ratings (16/2/2025): Nine’s 60 Minutes On Dutton’s Domestic Life Smashes Ratings
Register Lost your password?