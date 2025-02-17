Who’ll Win B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award? You Decide!

The People’s Choice Award is back for this year’s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo!

The People’s Choice Award is dished out in addition to the regular slate of awards.

But it’s the perfect chance to show the world how much your colleagues love you!

Cast your vote here! Once you’ve done that, buy your tickets here!

With more than 10,000 votes, last year’s winner was Cindy Alexandra, senior client success manager, Avid Collective. Alexandra spoke to B&T late last year about the “significant career milestone”.

See what Alexandra had to say after her win below!