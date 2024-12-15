Avid Collective’s Cindy Alexandra: “Growth Is Inherently Uncomfortable”

As the senior client success manager at Avid Collective, winning is in Cindy Alexandra’s DNA. But never so much as when she took home the 2024 People’s Choice Award at B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards.

B&T sat down with Alexandra to unpack the highlights of her journey so far, the discomfort that comes with growth, and how winning this particular award, one chosen by her peers, taught her the value of celebrating wins as a team.

Check out the rest of B&T’s 30 Under 30 finalists and winners.

Enter the 2025 B&T 30 Under 30 Awards now!

B&T: What have been the biggest lessons in your career so far?

Alexandra: The most profound lesson I’ve learned is that growth is inherently uncomfortable—and it always will be. To grow means to be challenged. Those small, seemingly insignificant steps? They matter more than you know. Say yes to the things that scare you. Embrace the discomfort because that is where true transformation happens.

B&T: Can you tell me about your journey going from baking to marketing?

Alexandra: In 2016, I went to Australia to study pastry. After finishing my pastry qualification, I pursued a business degree while working as a pastry chef. Breaking into marketing was challenging to say the least. I was young, completely unfamiliar with the Sydney marketing landscape, and knew absolutely no one in the industry.

I applied for anything and everything. My breakthrough came with an internship and a career stint at Taurus—a moment that felt like a lifeline at the time. What followed from there on was a massive learning curve filled with victories and pride, but also crushing moments of imposter syndrome and self-doubt. Looking back, I realise those challenges were instrumental in building my character. Would I change anything? Absolutely not.

B&T: What has been the impact of winning B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards in the people’s choice category?

Alexandra: The award represented three profound things for me. First, it was a significant career milestone that proved that success comes to those who persist, even when the odds are stacked against them. It’s a testament to the idea that the seeds you plant are the fruits you’ll eventually harvest—maybe not instantly, but if you persevere, they will come. And they did.

Second, it was a powerful reminder to pause and celebrate our wins as a team. We’re often so hyper-focused on work that we forget to acknowledge our achievements. Finally, it was a door opener. Since winning, I’ve been promoted to a Senior CSM role and am now part of the team that’s launching our newest SaaS offering, Avid PubSuite. Working directly with senior leadership keeps me motivated, pushing me to be better every single day, but I can’t wait for what’s next!

B&T: What are the unique challenges that have come with being young, and a woman in the industry?

Alexandra: Being a young woman in the industry comes with its own challenges. Adding to that, I’m Indonesian, and being a migrant brings an extra layer of complexity. Whether it’s feeling like I’m being overlooked because I’m “young and inexperienced” or being viewed through cultural stereotypes, these biases are real and often invisible to those not experiencing them directly.

I remember a moment during a gala dinner when a former mentor shared something that would change my perspective for good. “Growing up in a different culture is an advantage. You grow up being aware that everyone’s unique.”. In that moment, I realised it was up to me to take what makes me different into my strength, instead of shrinking to fit in.

That’s why I want to keep sharing my story, to demonstrate that a career in marketing should be accessible to everyone, regardless of background, age, or ethnicity. It’s not easy, but nothing worth doing ever is.

B&T: What are the biggest changes you expect to see in our industry, and how can marketers prepare for them?

Alexandra: The rise of AI and rapidly evolving technology will continue to reshape our industry. Paradoxically, this technological wave will make the “human touch” more crucial than ever, and I foresee customer experience becoming one of the biggest key differentiators between providers.

Take Spotify Wrapped as an example—it shows how personalisation can be done at scale. As markets mature, buyers will become increasingly sophisticated and discerning. We’re already witnessing a growing distrust in traditional advertising. The future belongs to marketers who can create authentic, non-disruptive ways of connecting with audiences.

B&T: What is your advice to young marketers hoping to break into the industry?

Alexandra: Anything is possible when you put your mind to it. Looking back to the beginning of my career, I often hesitated or held myself back, believing I wasn’t capable or lacked experience. But the truth is, we’re all human, all trying to figure things out. Everyone has to start somewhere. If the door isn’t presented to you, it’s your responsibility to find it and have the courage to open it when the moment is right.

Persevere. Be resilient and adaptable. Working hard is important, but working smart is equally critical. Know your value and never dim your light. Surround yourself with people who challenge and inspire you. Having a great mentor is worth more than any degree. Embrace what makes you different—it’s your greatest strength.

Remember, you’ll never know what’s possible until you try. So, take that role, walk those imperfect steps, and above all, be kind to yourself and others throughout the journey.

Enter the 2025 B&T 30 Under 30 Awards now!