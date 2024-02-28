STOP EVERYTHING! The B&T 30 Under 30 Awards Shortlist Is HERE!

STOP EVERYTHING! The B&T 30 Under 30 Awards Shortlist Is HERE!
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



STOP. EVERYTHING. The shortlist for B&T’s 30 under 30 Awards 2024 is here!

We can now reveal the final shortlist for all 10 categories of the most prestigious awards in media.

The standard this year was incredibly high, so if you, or your colleague, has made it into this list – you should be proud!

Before we dive into revealing the people on the list we would like to give a shoutout to our judges and our sponsors. These awards could, frankly, not go ahead without either.

The B&T 30 under 30 Awards are the hottest awards in the industry for those working in the advertising, media, and marketing industries under the age of 30.

The exclusive awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 14 March at the Metro Theatre in Sydney. You can get your early-bird tickets to the biggest party in the industry HERE.

We will be posting our shortlist entrants’ videos over the coming weeks!

Agency Sales/Account Manager

Ed Nash, Special Group
Hareta Tiraa-Passfield, RUN Aotearoa
Harry Argyle, Ziff Davis
Jefri Phillips, Annalect Australia
Jemima Simpson Smith, Intender Media
Kyle Gradidge, Hardhat
Lauren Tom, CHEP Network
Millie Mae Twort, The Works, part of Capgemini
Sarah Moore, Rufus, Powered by Initiative
Sophia Prendeville,  Hardhat
Tracy Trieu, whiteGREY
Vicki Brown, MKTG Sports + Entertainment

Creative

Billie Gurr, M&C Saatchi
Georgie Parchert, Innocean
Harrison Dunwell, Hardhat
Liz Smith, BUCK
Lucas Fowler, Thinkerbell
Max Lom-Bor, BMF
Michelle Melky, Amplify
Nicholas Kelly, Abel
Ollie Ritchie, CHEP Network
Richie Hall, Man of Many
Sophie Hackett, DDB Sydney
Torika Taylor, CHEP Network

Entrepreneur

Annabel Hay, AHAY Society Pty Ltd
April Booij, FAME Event Design
Ben Flint, Flint
Edward Deal, The Gifted Group
Ethan Donati, My Million Dollar Funnels Pty Ltd
Gabi Saper, CMY Cubes & SHE-com
Jacob Arnott, We The People
Kristine Satorre, The Modern Brides BFF
Nathan Perdriau, Blue Sense Digital
Remi Audette, Sunday Best Digital Agency
Sarah Pelecanos, TwentyTwo Digital

Marketing

Amay Jain, Goodman Fielder
Bianc Benussi, Meta
Cal Ryan, Guzman y Gomez
Darcy Cox, Tennis Australia
Holly Moody, Val Morgan
Eliza McGrath, Coles Liquor
Elyse Killingback, AMP
Joshua Kessel, Butter Insurance
Josh Pickstone, Uber & Uber Eats
Lauren Maxwell, Google Australia
Siobhan McGeown, ABC
Victoria Panayiotou, Sorbent Paper Company

Media Planner/Buyer

Ben Breden, Initiative
Bree Karwan, EssenceMediacom
Clare Farrugia, Hatched Media
Eduardo Clebsch, PHD
Elizabeth Murrell-Marsh, OMD
Jazmaree Dawson, EssenceMediacom
Jon Windred, Mindshare
Kirsty Harley-Miers, OMD
Lane Watson, OMD
Natassja Corban, EssenceMediacom
Rahma El Sayed, UM
Sasha Smith, Howatson+Company
Zoe Stanek, Wavemaker

Media Sales/Account Manager

Andie Ross, Pinterest Australia
Ashley Lush, Australian Radio Network
Freya English-Tait, NewsCorp Australia
Hayden Micallef, Foxtel
Isabelle Palmer, Cartology
Jessica Kakaflikas, Mamamia
Kelly Wu, Pinterest Australia
Molly Maguire, Medium Rare Content Agency
Monica Stopins, Scentre Group – BrandSpace
Paige Taylor, Google
Sam Liistro, VMO
Tom Bonnell, ARN
Vijay Samuel, TikTok

PR

Abbey Farlow, Havas Red
Abigail Dawson, Enero Group / BMF
Caitlin O’Hagan, Ogilvy PR
Caley O’Neill, IVY PR
Jasmine Burford, Tide Communications
Lizzie Dingle, CHEP Network
Marko Zitko, Freelancer.com
Micaela Corr, Ogilvy PR
Milla Bath, Cassette
Rachel Ecclestone, Herd MSL
Rosemary Ball, changePR, part of The Shannon Company
Tom Fogarty, Ogilvy PR

Project Manager

Aleksey Dunaeff, Webprofits
Bella Jarman, CHEP Network
Chloe Marcelino, ARN
Drew Worthington, The Brag Media
Floriana Deleo, Half Dome
Georgia Turner, Pedestrian Group
Logan Ayers, Freelance
Matthew Wallace, McDonald’s/OMD
Melissa Pont, EssenceMediacom
Sarah Cam, Pedestrian Group
Swastika Gupta, Mindshare
Tony Truong, Nature

Strategy

Eliza Millett, Innocean
Eloise Edstein, OMD Australia
Emily Van Arendonk, News Corp Australia
Georgina Witt, Paramount ANZ
Joy Molan, DDB Sydney
Kate O’Loughlin, Initiative
Marcus Billingham-Yuen, News Corp Australia
Michaela Tan, The Goat Agency part of GroupM
Pawena Kaniah, iProspect
Phoebe Keogh, UM Australia
Rachel Tucker, Sayers
Sophie Mateer, Initiative

Tech

Alexandra Whitehouse, iProspect
Ashlee Barnes, oOh!media
Aurelia Harjono, Sparro
Brodie Ranson, Reload Media
Chloe Burns, CHEP Network
Daniel Paull, RTB House
Hannah Kingston, Mindshare
Jordan Grimston, The Trade Desk
Sarah Tan, Atlassian
Shae Healey, iProspect
William Ryan, News Corp Australia
William Vogiazopoulos, Kinesso

Yes, we know you submitted it and you should theoretically know how to spell your own name and the name of your company. But people make mistakes. And if you win, a trophy really won’t look as good if your name is spelled wrong, will it?

So please advise of any name or company changes ASAP to events@themisfits.media by Tuesday 5th March 2024.




Please login with linkedin to comment

30 under 30 Vevo

Latest News

Avid Collective Nabs Niki Jones From Junkee Media As New Head Of Enablement & Operations
  • Media

Avid Collective Nabs Niki Jones From Junkee Media As New Head Of Enablement & Operations

Avid Collective has officially announced the appointment of former Scout Publishing and Junkee Media executive Niki Jones (lead image) as its new head of enablement operations. In the newly created role, Jones will be responsible for overseeing operational activities across various arms of business with a focus on partner engagement. “Niki’s appointment comes at an […]