STOP EVERYTHING! The B&T 30 Under 30 Awards Shortlist Is HERE!

STOP. EVERYTHING. The shortlist for B&T’s 30 under 30 Awards 2024 is here!

We can now reveal the final shortlist for all 10 categories of the most prestigious awards in media.

The standard this year was incredibly high, so if you, or your colleague, has made it into this list – you should be proud!

Before we dive into revealing the people on the list we would like to give a shoutout to our judges and our sponsors. These awards could, frankly, not go ahead without either.

The B&T 30 under 30 Awards are the hottest awards in the industry for those working in the advertising, media, and marketing industries under the age of 30.

The exclusive awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 14 March at the Metro Theatre in Sydney.

We will be posting our shortlist entrants’ videos over the coming weeks!

Agency Sales/Account Manager

Ed Nash, Special Group

Hareta Tiraa-Passfield, RUN Aotearoa

Harry Argyle, Ziff Davis

Jefri Phillips, Annalect Australia

Jemima Simpson Smith, Intender Media

Kyle Gradidge, Hardhat

Lauren Tom, CHEP Network

Millie Mae Twort, The Works, part of Capgemini

Sarah Moore, Rufus, Powered by Initiative

Sophia Prendeville, Hardhat

Tracy Trieu, whiteGREY

Vicki Brown, MKTG Sports + Entertainment

Creative

Billie Gurr, M&C Saatchi

Georgie Parchert, Innocean

Harrison Dunwell, Hardhat

Liz Smith, BUCK

Lucas Fowler, Thinkerbell

Max Lom-Bor, BMF

Michelle Melky, Amplify

Nicholas Kelly, Abel

Ollie Ritchie, CHEP Network

Richie Hall, Man of Many

Sophie Hackett, DDB Sydney

Torika Taylor, CHEP Network

Entrepreneur

Annabel Hay, AHAY Society Pty Ltd

April Booij, FAME Event Design

Ben Flint, Flint

Edward Deal, The Gifted Group

Ethan Donati, My Million Dollar Funnels Pty Ltd

Gabi Saper, CMY Cubes & SHE-com

Jacob Arnott, We The People

Kristine Satorre, The Modern Brides BFF

Nathan Perdriau, Blue Sense Digital

Remi Audette, Sunday Best Digital Agency

Sarah Pelecanos, TwentyTwo Digital

Marketing

Amay Jain, Goodman Fielder

Bianc Benussi, Meta

Cal Ryan, Guzman y Gomez

Darcy Cox, Tennis Australia

Holly Moody, Val Morgan

Eliza McGrath, Coles Liquor

Elyse Killingback, AMP

Joshua Kessel, Butter Insurance

Josh Pickstone, Uber & Uber Eats

Lauren Maxwell, Google Australia

Siobhan McGeown, ABC

Victoria Panayiotou, Sorbent Paper Company

Media Planner/Buyer

Ben Breden, Initiative

Bree Karwan, EssenceMediacom

Clare Farrugia, Hatched Media

Eduardo Clebsch, PHD

Elizabeth Murrell-Marsh, OMD

Jazmaree Dawson, EssenceMediacom

Jon Windred, Mindshare

Kirsty Harley-Miers, OMD

Lane Watson, OMD

Natassja Corban, EssenceMediacom

Rahma El Sayed, UM

Sasha Smith, Howatson+Company

Zoe Stanek, Wavemaker

Media Sales/Account Manager

Andie Ross, Pinterest Australia

Ashley Lush, Australian Radio Network

Freya English-Tait, NewsCorp Australia

Hayden Micallef, Foxtel

Isabelle Palmer, Cartology

Jessica Kakaflikas, Mamamia

Kelly Wu, Pinterest Australia

Molly Maguire, Medium Rare Content Agency

Monica Stopins, Scentre Group – BrandSpace

Paige Taylor, Google

Sam Liistro, VMO

Tom Bonnell, ARN

Vijay Samuel, TikTok

PR

Abbey Farlow, Havas Red

Abigail Dawson, Enero Group / BMF

Caitlin O’Hagan, Ogilvy PR

Caley O’Neill, IVY PR

Jasmine Burford, Tide Communications

Lizzie Dingle, CHEP Network

Marko Zitko, Freelancer.com

Micaela Corr, Ogilvy PR

Milla Bath, Cassette

Rachel Ecclestone, Herd MSL

Rosemary Ball, changePR, part of The Shannon Company

Tom Fogarty, Ogilvy PR

Project Manager

Aleksey Dunaeff, Webprofits

Bella Jarman, CHEP Network

Chloe Marcelino, ARN

Drew Worthington, The Brag Media

Floriana Deleo, Half Dome

Georgia Turner, Pedestrian Group

Logan Ayers, Freelance

Matthew Wallace, McDonald’s/OMD

Melissa Pont, EssenceMediacom

Sarah Cam, Pedestrian Group

Swastika Gupta, Mindshare

Tony Truong, Nature

Strategy

Eliza Millett, Innocean

Eloise Edstein, OMD Australia

Emily Van Arendonk, News Corp Australia

Georgina Witt, Paramount ANZ

Joy Molan, DDB Sydney

Kate O’Loughlin, Initiative

Marcus Billingham-Yuen, News Corp Australia

Michaela Tan, The Goat Agency part of GroupM

Pawena Kaniah, iProspect

Phoebe Keogh, UM Australia

Rachel Tucker, Sayers

Sophie Mateer, Initiative

Tech

Alexandra Whitehouse, iProspect

Ashlee Barnes, oOh!media

Aurelia Harjono, Sparro

Brodie Ranson, Reload Media

Chloe Burns, CHEP Network

Daniel Paull, RTB House

Hannah Kingston, Mindshare

Jordan Grimston, The Trade Desk

Sarah Tan, Atlassian

Shae Healey, iProspect

William Ryan, News Corp Australia

William Vogiazopoulos, Kinesso

