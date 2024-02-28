STOP EVERYTHING! The B&T 30 Under 30 Awards Shortlist Is HERE!
STOP. EVERYTHING. The shortlist for B&T’s 30 under 30 Awards 2024 is here!
We can now reveal the final shortlist for all 10 categories of the most prestigious awards in media.
The standard this year was incredibly high, so if you, or your colleague, has made it into this list – you should be proud!
Before we dive into revealing the people on the list we would like to give a shoutout to our judges and our sponsors. These awards could, frankly, not go ahead without either.
The B&T 30 under 30 Awards are the hottest awards in the industry for those working in the advertising, media, and marketing industries under the age of 30.
The exclusive awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 14 March at the Metro Theatre in Sydney. You can get your early-bird tickets to the biggest party in the industry HERE.
We will be posting our shortlist entrants’ videos over the coming weeks!
Agency Sales/Account Manager
Ed Nash, Special Group
Hareta Tiraa-Passfield, RUN Aotearoa
Harry Argyle, Ziff Davis
Jefri Phillips, Annalect Australia
Jemima Simpson Smith, Intender Media
Kyle Gradidge, Hardhat
Lauren Tom, CHEP Network
Millie Mae Twort, The Works, part of Capgemini
Sarah Moore, Rufus, Powered by Initiative
Sophia Prendeville, Hardhat
Tracy Trieu, whiteGREY
Vicki Brown, MKTG Sports + Entertainment
Creative
Billie Gurr, M&C Saatchi
Georgie Parchert, Innocean
Harrison Dunwell, Hardhat
Liz Smith, BUCK
Lucas Fowler, Thinkerbell
Max Lom-Bor, BMF
Michelle Melky, Amplify
Nicholas Kelly, Abel
Ollie Ritchie, CHEP Network
Richie Hall, Man of Many
Sophie Hackett, DDB Sydney
Torika Taylor, CHEP Network
Entrepreneur
Annabel Hay, AHAY Society Pty Ltd
April Booij, FAME Event Design
Ben Flint, Flint
Edward Deal, The Gifted Group
Ethan Donati, My Million Dollar Funnels Pty Ltd
Gabi Saper, CMY Cubes & SHE-com
Jacob Arnott, We The People
Kristine Satorre, The Modern Brides BFF
Nathan Perdriau, Blue Sense Digital
Remi Audette, Sunday Best Digital Agency
Sarah Pelecanos, TwentyTwo Digital
Marketing
Amay Jain, Goodman Fielder
Bianc Benussi, Meta
Cal Ryan, Guzman y Gomez
Darcy Cox, Tennis Australia
Holly Moody, Val Morgan
Eliza McGrath, Coles Liquor
Elyse Killingback, AMP
Joshua Kessel, Butter Insurance
Josh Pickstone, Uber & Uber Eats
Lauren Maxwell, Google Australia
Siobhan McGeown, ABC
Victoria Panayiotou, Sorbent Paper Company
Media Planner/Buyer
Ben Breden, Initiative
Bree Karwan, EssenceMediacom
Clare Farrugia, Hatched Media
Eduardo Clebsch, PHD
Elizabeth Murrell-Marsh, OMD
Jazmaree Dawson, EssenceMediacom
Jon Windred, Mindshare
Kirsty Harley-Miers, OMD
Lane Watson, OMD
Natassja Corban, EssenceMediacom
Rahma El Sayed, UM
Sasha Smith, Howatson+Company
Zoe Stanek, Wavemaker
Media Sales/Account Manager
Andie Ross, Pinterest Australia
Ashley Lush, Australian Radio Network
Freya English-Tait, NewsCorp Australia
Hayden Micallef, Foxtel
Isabelle Palmer, Cartology
Jessica Kakaflikas, Mamamia
Kelly Wu, Pinterest Australia
Molly Maguire, Medium Rare Content Agency
Monica Stopins, Scentre Group – BrandSpace
Paige Taylor, Google
Sam Liistro, VMO
Tom Bonnell, ARN
Vijay Samuel, TikTok
PR
Abbey Farlow, Havas Red
Abigail Dawson, Enero Group / BMF
Caitlin O’Hagan, Ogilvy PR
Caley O’Neill, IVY PR
Jasmine Burford, Tide Communications
Lizzie Dingle, CHEP Network
Marko Zitko, Freelancer.com
Micaela Corr, Ogilvy PR
Milla Bath, Cassette
Rachel Ecclestone, Herd MSL
Rosemary Ball, changePR, part of The Shannon Company
Tom Fogarty, Ogilvy PR
Project Manager
Aleksey Dunaeff, Webprofits
Bella Jarman, CHEP Network
Chloe Marcelino, ARN
Drew Worthington, The Brag Media
Floriana Deleo, Half Dome
Georgia Turner, Pedestrian Group
Logan Ayers, Freelance
Matthew Wallace, McDonald’s/OMD
Melissa Pont, EssenceMediacom
Sarah Cam, Pedestrian Group
Swastika Gupta, Mindshare
Tony Truong, Nature
Strategy
Eliza Millett, Innocean
Eloise Edstein, OMD Australia
Emily Van Arendonk, News Corp Australia
Georgina Witt, Paramount ANZ
Joy Molan, DDB Sydney
Kate O’Loughlin, Initiative
Marcus Billingham-Yuen, News Corp Australia
Michaela Tan, The Goat Agency part of GroupM
Pawena Kaniah, iProspect
Phoebe Keogh, UM Australia
Rachel Tucker, Sayers
Sophie Mateer, Initiative
Tech
Alexandra Whitehouse, iProspect
Ashlee Barnes, oOh!media
Aurelia Harjono, Sparro
Brodie Ranson, Reload Media
Chloe Burns, CHEP Network
Daniel Paull, RTB House
Hannah Kingston, Mindshare
Jordan Grimston, The Trade Desk
Sarah Tan, Atlassian
Shae Healey, iProspect
William Ryan, News Corp Australia
William Vogiazopoulos, Kinesso
Yes, we know you submitted it and you should theoretically know how to spell your own name and the name of your company. But people make mistakes. And if you win, a trophy really won’t look as good if your name is spelled wrong, will it?
So please advise of any name or company changes ASAP to events@themisfits.media by Tuesday 5th March 2024.
