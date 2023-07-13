Wise Launches First Australian OOH Campaign In Sydney

Wise, the fintech company formerly known as TransferWise, has launched its first Australian Out-of-Home campaign across Sydney.

The OOH advertisements can be seen on Sydney’s light rail, trains, around certain train stations and digital billboards at bus stops around the CBD and Sydney international airport. It follows the brand’s relaunch in March with a new look and feel.

Claire Grinton, director of brand and creative at Wise said:

“Our rebrand was inspired by the millions of people and businesses around the world using us today and I’m so excited for the people of Sydney to see the new Wise! Aussies have such a strong thirst for travel and need the right solutions for managing their money when abroad. We’ve run focused digital advertising in Australia in the past, but now we want to make sure that all Aussies with foreign-exchange needs know what Wise has to offer. Whether you’re sending money to another country, spending money abroad, or making and receiving international business payments – we want people to know Wise is on a mission to make your life easier and save you money – wherever you are in the world.”

The campaign was produced in-house with Advertising Advantage handling the media buying.