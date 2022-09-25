WiredCo. And Mr Black Launch ASMR-Style Campaign ‘Love Sounds’

As the second campaign for Mr Black Roasters & Distillers within 12 months, WiredCo. has this week launched the brand’s first global integrated work, Love Sounds.

Launching in Australia before heading into the UK and USA, Love Sounds builds on the insight that extraordinarily delicious things are often expressed with sounds, not words – and that’s what’s at the heart of the campaign and Mr Black.

The campaign aims to increase the brand’s awareness and drinking occasions after identifying its customers enjoy Mr Black’s full bottle spirit as a wind down, on the rocks or with a dash of milk.

Switching descriptive words with descriptive sounds, the campaign brings to life the proposition that Mr Black tastes as good as it sounds.

A premium global challenger to the coffee liqueur category, Mr Black’s Love Sounds campaign supports distribution in over 1500 Australian stores, and will appear across digital, social, partnerships and audio media (i.e. podcasting).

