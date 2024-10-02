Wine & Soup: The Perfect Combo – 19 Crimes & Social Soup Roll Out New Partnership

Social Soup has announced a new partnership with Treasury Wine Estates’ infamous wine brand, 19 Crimes.

Inspired by the tough men and women who committed one of the 19 petty crimes that would see them sentenced to banishment to Australia from the UK, 19 Crimes wine celebrates the rules these characters broke and the culture they built.

Social Soup and 19 Crimes’ three-part campaign will be carried out across four months in a creatively-led influence strategy designed to embed the brand into culture and drive overall brand growth.

Far from a typical Influencer campaign, the creators – referred to as the 19 Crimes “Rebels in Crime” – have each been carefully selected based on how intricately they align with the brand’s ethos, as well as their ability to influence their audiences on and offline. From musicians to DJs to artists, each “culture setter” will bring their own spin to the brief, integrating 19 Crimes into their everyday lives while sharing their favourite tipple at their own gigs and events, ensuring 19 Crimes is part of the conversation on everyone’s lips.

The first burst of activity runs from September to October, with a limited Halloween collection that will feature Universal Monsters characters on the glow in the dark bottles. November will mark the start of the second wave of the campaign with the release of Snoop Dogg Cali Blanc, a refreshing new Sauvignon Blanc from the charismatic cultural icon. With December comes the third and final burst with a special Christmas celebration.

“We are so excited to be working with 19 Crimes on this campaign. We had a lot of fun working together on how it will come to life and really cause a stir,” said Social Soup founder and chief executive officer, Sharyn Smith.

“Social Soup’s strength lies in creating bespoke brand and influencer strategies. This marks the first time 19 Crimes has engaged with micro influencers for a brand ambassador-style creator partnership. While it requires more time and strategy to execute, we have found some incredible ‘rebels’ and we expect to see some truly out-of-the-box creator content”.

“We can’t wait to show 19 Crimes – and Australian consumers – what we can bring to the table,” she said.

“We are thrilled to be launching some new, special edition wines and to do so with Social Soup, which understands the brand and the ethos extremely well. We can’t wait to see the campaign over the coming months, how it will bring the 19 Crimes brand to life and the results it will spark,” said 19 Crimes senior PR and partnerships manager ANZ, Zoë Tostevin.