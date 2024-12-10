Do You Dare To Play? Squid Game’s Candy Challenge Brought To Life In Maccas & Netflix’s Latest Campaign

Ahead of Squid Game season two’s release on Boxing Day, McDonald’s Australia and Netflix have launched their ‘Dare To Play’ campaign that features a Squid Game Meal, bringing the Dalgona Candy Challenge to life.

The ‘Dare To Play’ campaign offers fans the opportunity to engage in an interactive version of one of its most viral challenges, the Dalgona Candy Challenge, with prizes up for grabs.

The campaign includes activations across OOH, social media, fandom pages, and a Squid Game-themed Dalgona Challenge event at World Square Sydney.

“Squid Game is Netflix’s most-watched show, and we’re thrilled to bring this cultural phenomenon to life at Macca’s. This collaboration gives our customers and fans the unique opportunity to step into the game and experience it like never before,” Amanda Nakad, marketing director for McDonald’s Australia said.

The Squid Game Meal includes a QR code that grants access to the game, where players race against time to complete the Dalgona Candy Challenge. McDonald’s has replaced the umbrella candy shape with a more challenging Golden Arches ‘M’. Those who succeed will have the chance to win exclusive co-branded merchandise, with a grand prize of $100,000 for one lucky challenger.

The mobile game also features an immersive film that reimagines key moments from the scene, including the original voice of Jeon Young-Soo (전영수) as the game instructor.

McDonald’s will serve as the single-title sponsor for Squid Game 2 in Australia on Netflix’s ad-supported platform, coinciding with the series’ global release on Boxing Day, 26 December.