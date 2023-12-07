wildbean cafe Launches Cheesy New Campaign Via Ogilvy

wildbean cafe has launched a major new brand platform across Australia and New Zealand via Ogilvy, in a bid to re-engage Kiwis and introduce Aussies to its great selection of barista-made coffee and food.

Spearheaded by a major trans-Tasman campaign using the tagline ‘Drives you Cravey’, it is the first-ever through-the-line brand activity for wildbean cafe in Australia, where it hopes to build awareness among an entirely new customer base. Meanwhile in NZ, the campaign’s focus will be more on reminding consumers already familiar with the brand that whatever they’re craving, they’ll find it at a wildbean cafe.

“wildbean cafe is known and loved by Kiwis, but less well known on the other side of the Tasman. We had to create a brand platform and campaign to launch the new look and feel that would appeal to both markets. So we tapped into the wandering minds of hungry commuters stuck in cars, and what happens when their cravings and imaginations run wild. The gooey cheese and rainbow-sprinkle fantasies of a road-tripper is something we can all relate to, on both sides of the ditch. The only real creative compromise was not featuring onions in the cheese toastie. Turns out the Aussies wouldn’t dream of it. Their loss,” said Ogilvy NZ ECD Kristal Knight.

As part of the brand push, wildbean cafe has also launched a new global brand identity by Designworks (part of Ogilvy NZ),and new store fit outs developed by McCartney Design.

“At BP, our convenience business is an important part of our strategy and one of our key transition growth engines over the next decade. We’re excited to continue building on our strong wildbean cafe brand in New Zealand while we introduce Australia to the new cravey offering,” said Leigh Taylor, GM Asia Pacific brand & communications at BP.

The ‘Drives you Cravey’ campaign was developed and produced by teams across Ogilvy ANZ to ensure the work resonates in both markets, and features a distinctive audio approach to add to the dramatic humour portrayed in the work.

“We had a lot of fun creating the Drives You Cravey platform for both sides of the ditch. The remarkable talents of Alex Roberts at FINCH and the wonderful ‘castrato’ arrangements of Elliott Wheeler at Turning Studios will no doubt create a genuine Pavlovian response for Kiwi and Aussie drivers alike,” Ogilvy Network ANZ chief creative officer Toby Talbot said.

In Australia, ‘Drives you Cravey’ will be seen across TV, OOH, social, VOD, digital and radio. In New Zealand, where the brand is better known, the campaign will tap into the latent love for wildbean café across OOH, social, VOD, digital and radio.

Several other non-traditional executions will also be launched soon, including a toastie head Snapchat filter and a real-life tanker being transformed into highly cravey sausage roll on both sides of the Tasman for summer.

