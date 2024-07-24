Why The Industry’s Top Marketers Think You Should Enter The B&T Awards

B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

Reader, late entries for the B&T Awards close in just seven days. 

That’s right, if you haven’t got your entry in for Australia’s premier advertising, marketing and media awards show already, time is running out.

So if the opinions of our exceptional and outstanding panel of judges aren’t enough to convince you to get a wiggle and get your entry in, or the examples of award-winning work or award-winning teams weren’t enough either, we thought the opinions of the industry’s top marketers might be.

Are you at the top of your game? Entries to the B&T Awards 2024 are open now!

So read on to find out why some of the most important people in adland think that you should enter the B&T Awards — including several members of our CMO Power List. And remember, this is in their words, not ours.

Amanda McVay, chief customer officer, Coles

Amanda McVay, Coles
Amanda McVay

The B&T Awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the incredible work being produced across our industry. They hero creativity and courage in how we as marketers solve customer and business problems and are a brilliant way for brands and agencies to have their work take centre stage and get the recognition they deserve.

Jo Boundy, chief marketing officer, CommBank

Jo Boundy

The B&T Awards are a great way to test how you measure up against the best creative, strategic and breakthrough marketing thinkers in the country.

Polly Blenkinship, global head of brand media, Audible

L-R: Polly Blenkinship; Aimee Buchanan at B&T’s Best of the Best luncheon.

The awards are a chance to stop, celebrate and provide visibility to all the incredible work marketers and agencies have done this year. Having worked across multiple marketplaces I truly believe that Australian marketers and agencies have so much to be proud of!

Suzanne Stretton-Brown, director of marketing, Universal Pictures

Suzanne Stretton Brown

I encourage brands to enter the prestigious B&T awards. Even being shortlisted in a category signals excellence and innovation, increasing your brand’s visibility. In my experience these awards are also a great platform to showcase your team’s collective effort.

