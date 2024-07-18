Why Our Judges Think You Should Enter The B&T Awards

Reader, time is running out. There is just one week left to enter the B&T Awards!

If you have been putting off entering — and our examples of award-winning work and award-winning teams haven’t convinced you — we thought we’d ask some of our favourite judges why they think you should enter the industry’s premier awards show.

Next week, should you need any further convincing, the industry’s top CMOs will tell you why you should enter the B&T Awards.

In their words, not ours, here is why you should not delay entering the B&T Awards 2024.

Jeff Estok, managing partner, Navigare

Having judged the B&T Awards for the last 15 years, I can attest that they attract the A-list of judges. So if you win a B&T award, you are truly the best of the best. It’s meaningful recognition internally, as well as to the greater industry, whether you are an agency or a brand

Rochelle Burbury, principal, Third Avenue Consulting

Back in the day, the B&T Awards involved special agency visits for the presentation of questionably designed awards trophies for the lauded Agency of the Year. Winners were chosen by the editorial team and it always sparked great debate in the office. OK, as a former Editor of B&T, I might be a little biased, however, the fact that these awards have not only endured, but grown to become one of the industry’s most prestigious, is a testament to their status.

Today, a diverse and senior judging panel, with a combined millennia of experience in the industry, makes the B&T Awards both credible and hotly sought after. To celebrate the industry, its people, work, innovation and success, is incredibly important, especially amidst all the chatter about redundancies, big data, shrinking client budgets and the dreaded AI. I always feel like an underachiever reading about the incredible and creative things people achieve. That’s why I am delighted to be a judge…and perhaps the fact they throw a pretty decent bash as well.

Sam Buchanan, CEO, IMAA

There’s a reason why the B&T Awards are the longest-running media industry awards in Australia – it comes down to the consistent calibre of entries, the esteemed judging panel, and the shared pursuit of excellence, which continues to unite our industry.

The awards have long recognised some of the industry’s best and brightest talent, celebrating the agencies and brands who continue to innovate, inspire, and deliver.

As we navigate tighter ad budgets, it’s more important than ever to celebrate our industry professionals, their incredible work and our industry as a whole. The Australian media sector is a force to be reckoned with – and it’s important to continue to provide a platform for our talent to showcase their efforts.

Winning a B&T Award is a game changer for Australian media professionals – a must-add to their resume!

Brian Gallager, chairman, Boomtown

It’s a tough market and every part of the marketing and advertising supply chain is working harder than ever before. These are the times when it’s more important than ever to take a moment to celebrate the work and each other, to share how we have managed to create success for our clients. Awards such as these give us the time we need to reflect.

Brigitte Slattery, director, marketing Samsung Ads & Samsung TV Plus APAC, Samsung Ads

Entering the B&T Awards is like landing a lead role in a hit movie. It brings unparalleled recognition and showcases your talent to the world. It’s not just about the shiny trophy (though that’s nice too); it’s about highlighting your creative prowess, standing out from the competition, and showcasing your agency’s work. Plus, the networking opportunities are unbeatable, putting you in the room with the true up-and-coming stars of our industry.

Sangeeta and William Leach, founding director and owner, The Leach Partnership

The B&T Awards are very well respected in the industry and offer significant prestige. Winning or even being shortlisted can enhance an agency’s reputation and credibility. The awards are extremely well run, with respected professionals on judging panels who force an agency to interrogate and sharpen their proposition. And of course, the awards show is next level — both for fun and networking! — Sangeeta Leach

I am often quoted that ‘flying under the radar’ isn’t a good strategy. And one way to fly above the radar is to be a finalist or better still, to win, a B&T Award (or win a bunch of them!). With a B&T Award under your belt you, your competitors and clients know you are an agency to be reckoned with. And uniquely, you have been judged by your peers, marketers and specialists — William Leach.

Azadeh Williams, managing director, AZK Media

I’ve had the honour of being on the judging panel at the B&T Awards for a few years now. The standard of entries is consistently high, and the competition heats up fiercer every year. It’s one of the most prestigious awards for anyone in brand, creative, marketer, advertiser and agency land to get involved in – plus it’s a really fun awards night out! Highly suggest if you do wish to enter, mindfully craft your entry with plenty of proof points and examples – as the calibre is currently very high. Wishing all the entrants the very best of luck this year.

Sue Ralston, senior communications director, Einsteinz

It can be tricky to prioritise taking time away from the day-to-day grind to enter industry awards, but as a judge and PR expert, I’d 100 per cent recommend entering the B&T awards. Here’s why:

Recognition from Peers: The media industry in Australia is a tight-knit community. Winning a B&T award puts you firmly on the radar of senior decision-makers. Great Marketing & Sales Collateral: Who doesn’t love buying from winners (or shortlisters)? It’s earned credibility and social proof that you’re on top of your game. Morale Boost: It’s no secret this year has been a tough one for our industry, so even more reason to celebrate and showcase the successes. Epic Awards Parties: And let’s be honest, B&T throws the most epic awards parties. Reason enough to start your entry today.

Are you at the top of your game? Enter the B&T Awards now.