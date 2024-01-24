Why Telling YOUR Career Story Is The Key To Success – On-Time Entries For The 30 Under 30 Awards Close TODAY!

Back in 2010, Chris Howatson (Founder and CEO of Howatson + Co) became one of the inaugural winners of B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards.

Lead image: Last year’s 30 Under 30 winners.

We would like to claim full credit for Howatson’s success since but he was already doing pretty well at the time.

So well that his agency, Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, decided to put him forward without telling him.

Whilst winning the award (given he didn’t enter himself) was a surprise, Howatson said later that the award helped him to think about his own story.

“What this moment taught me, however, was the importance of narrative – being able to connect many dots into a compelling and motivating story. And secondly, the value of recognising others – how the simple act of calling out someone for their efforts is the most motivating of all incentives”.

Sometimes you don’t realise how good you are until you take a step back and tell your own story.

In this industry, we constantly hear that selling and connecting with people is all about storytelling. So now is your time to tell your story.

If you missed the deadline for B&T’s 30 under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, then never fear because you still have the late entry deadline.

They are the hottest awards in the industry for those working in the advertising, media, and marketing industries under the age of 30.

So if you have even the slightest nudge to enter, please do so NOW!

The exclusive awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 14 March at the Metro Theatre in Sydney. You can get your early-bird tickets to the biggest party in the industry HERE.

It is not to be missed!

Key dates:

Entries close: Thursday, 25 January, 2024

Late entries close: Friday, 2 February, 2024

Shortlist announced: Friday, 1 March, 2024

Early bird tickets close: Wednesday, 6 March, 2024

Awards night: Thursday, 14 March, 2024 – The Metro Theatre