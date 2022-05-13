Study Shows Over 1.5 Million Apps On Apple And Google Stores Could Soon Be Taken Down

A recent report by analyst firm Pixalate made the startling revelation that there’s an incredibly high number of applications on both the Apple App Store and Google Play store which haven’t been updated in over two years, leaving them exposed to the new changes in policy.

According to what both Apple and Google have set in place, any developer who has not updated their application in a time period of 24 months or longer will have it removed from their stores with no further warning.

Already there have been people posting their complaints on social media regarding the manner in which Apple went about removing their apps the its store.

And based on the results of Pixalate’s study, that number is going to increase dramatically in the next few weeks. According to the report, the number of applications which have been left out to dry by their creators is enough to take up one third of the entire marketplace (over 1,5 million apps, to be exact), while those that have received an updated within the last six months constitute just 28 percent of the space.

The tech giants have been coming after the neglected applications recently as they are more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Google has been more transparent regarding its updated policy regarding outdated applications, pointing out that after two years they will become “hidden”, no longer appearing in search results. Apple, on the other hand, seems to have chosen a different avenue, sending email notifications to the developers that their creations are no longer available for purchase via its App Store.