Westpac & DDB Sydney Celebrate “A Beautiful Partnership” For Origin One

A rousing musical number starring a banker and a referee aired during last night’s first State of Origin game. The commercial celebrates the recent partnership between Westpac and the National Rugby League (NRL).

Created by DDB and directed by Revolver’s Matt Devine, the feelings of these two much-maligned professional figures come to life. Through their shared anguish, the banker and referee find both solace and strength, proving the partnership between Westpac and the NRL is a beautiful one.

Westpac chief brand & marketing officer Annabel Fribence said: “At Westpac, we are extremely proud of our sponsorship of the NRL and NRL Women’s (NRLW) competitions. We know nobody really wants to think about banking during the footy, instead we wanted to be adding to the positive moments of the sport.

“So we set ourselves the impossible goal of being as entertaining as the game, at least for the length of an ad. There’s nothing more Australian than being able to take the mickey out of yourself. As Australia’s oldest bank, it just felt right.”

DDB Sydney executive creative director Matt Chandler said: “An epic slice of musical theatre was really the only way to do justice to the coming together of Westpac and the NRL. The plight of these two characters was a joy to bring to life for all of us, so we’re very excited for their story to be told on one of the biggest nights of the rugby league calendar.”

Westpac is the official banking partner of the NRL and provides equal financial support across both the men’s and women’s competitions, with a committed dollar-for-dollar investment.

The partnership extends to all levels of the game, providing junior pathways for emerging women through the RISE Rookie Academy and support for regional communities with the Roads to Regions program and Community Awards.

Credits:

Client: Westpac

Agency: DDB Sydney

Production Company: Revolver

Post-Production: ARC Edit

Music Composition/Publishing: Soundtree Music Publishing Limited

Audio Post: Rumble Studios