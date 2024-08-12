Weekend Ratings: Raygun Sets Internet Ablaze As Australia Completes Our Greatest-Ever Olympics Performance

It was one helluva weekend for sport as our Aussie Olympians brought our total medal tally to 50 — securing two silvers on the final day of competition — and Sydney’s City2Surf attracted nearly 100,000 runners, joggers and walkers, leaving many (including some B&T staffers, with very sore legs this morning).

However, while there was a huge amount of sporting success to be celebrated, the internet and media coverage has been dominated by one Macquarie University lecturer — Rachel Gunn, who will be better known to history (and pub trivia nights) as Raygun.

Raygun took to the stage in Paris to compete as Australia’s first-ever Olympic breakdancer on Friday Paris time. However, much like the poms at Eurovision, she left with nul points.

When Australia awoke, she had already become the Paris Games most-memed moment with some users laughing with Raygun — others being decidedly more abusive. Here’s one of the kinder responses.

I think we can all agree we did something fun and quirky and gave break dancing its fair shot, but not every physical activity needs to be in the olympics. pic.twitter.com/AxnC2V9qta — Scott (@ScottysThots) August 9, 2024

Read on for a full breakdown of the weekend’s showing. Thinkerbell’s Adam Ferrier told Seven’s Sunrise that she would be an ideal target for brands.

Friday

Nine’s Friday evening coverage topped the ratings tables with a reach of 3,341,000, average audience of 1,288,000 and BVOD audience of 147,000.

Seven’s AFL coverage brought in impressive numbers but could only place sixth on OzTAM’s rankings, pulling in a reach of 2,097,000, an average audience of 857,000 and a BVOD audience of 111,000.

There was no Network 10 show in the top 30.

Saturday

Again, Nine’s Olympics coverage dominated the top 10 on Saturday. Its afternoon show topped the table, bringing in a reach of 2,955,000, an average audience of 692,000 and a BVOD audience of 67,000. Its Second night session brought in a reach of 2,733,000 an average audience of 1,022,000 and a BVOD audience 115,000. Its first night session brought in a reach of 2,466,000, an average audience of 1,024,000 and a BVOD audience of 108,000.

Seven’s Saturday night AFL showing placed 13th, bringing in a reach of 1,146,000 and an average audience of 316,000. Nine’s Saturday night NRL placed 10th, bringing in a reach of 1,422,000, an average audience of 397,000 and a BVOD audience of 58,000.

Network 10’s only show in the top 30 was 10 News First, which pulled a reach of 578,000, an average audience of 273,000 and a BVOD audience of 8,000.

Sunday

But Nine’s Sunday showing pulled the biggest numbers. Its first night showing brought in a reach of 4,055,000, an average audience of 1,414,000 and a BVOD audience of 160,000. Its second night session pulled in a reach of 3,401,000, an average audience of 1,423,000 and a BVOD audience of 159,000.

Seven’s Dancing With the Stars snuck into sixth place, breaking up what would have been a Nine lockout for the entertainment shows. It pulled in a reach of 2,049,000, an average audience of 882,000 and a BVOD audience of 41,000.

Network 10 didn’t fare much better on Sunday. The Sunday Project placed 29th and brought in a reach of 612,000, an average audience of 255,000 and a BVOD audience of 11,000. Its most-watched show of the whole weekend was a repeat of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, which attracted a reach of 952,000, an average audience of 303,000 and a BVOD audience of 7,000.