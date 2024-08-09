TV Ratings (8/8/24): Australia Close To 50 Medals As B&T Staffer’s Brother Wins Silver!

Unsurprisingly, Nine’s Olympics coverage took most of the top 10 spots in the ratings overnight — though its NRL coverage placed third.

With Australia having won 18 golds, 14 silvers and 13 bronzes — making for 45 in total — we’ve had an absolutely bumper Games so far.

However, the biggest story (at least in our office) is that Noah Havard, brother of B&T and Travel Weekly hack Zach Havard, was part of our Men’s K4 500m canoe sprint that snagged a silver overnight.

Finishing just 0.04 seconds behind the German team and requiring a photo finish to discern the winner. On their way to the gold medal race, Havard and his teammates Riley Fitzsimmons, Pierre van der Westhuyzen and Jackson Collins broke the Olympic record of 1:19.22 in the semi-final.

“They look gutted but I am sure they’ll come around to it by this evening,” Zach Havard said.

“Their semi-final time would have won it.”

Caitlin Parker became Australia’s first-ever women’s boxing medallist at the Olympics, winning bronze after losing her semi-final to China’s Li Qian. Both losers of semi-finals in boxing are awarded bronze instead of fighting again, in order to protect athlete welfare after a packed schedule of fights.

Away from the Olympics, Nine’s NRL coverage placed third attracting a total TV reach of 2,873,000, an average audience of 647,000 and a BVOD average of 102,000.

Seven’s The Chase Australia pulled in a reach of 1,337,000, an average audience of 673,000 and a BVOD average of 33,000.

Meanwhile, Ten’s top-performing show was The Dog House which brought in a total reach of 652,000, an average audience of 250,000 and a BVOD average of 7,000.