TV Ratings (12/08/2024): The Block Kicks Off 20th Season With A Ratings Win

3 Min Read
Shelley Craft

It was all eyes on Phillip Island as the 20th year of Block madness got underway, with the premiere episode raking in a total TV national reach of 2,540,000 and beating out both Seven and Nine News. 

A brand new pack of Block-heads were tasked with building and fitting out their first bathrooms in a race against the clock, and some are already breaking the mould just a few minutes in.

“He is a great architect but I actually don’t give a f–k about his opinion,” Paige said to fiance Jesse when Block’s official and long-running architect Julian Brenchley stood in the way of her plans.

B&T was honoured to be invited to idyllic Phillip Island last week for an exclusive tour of the incredibly crafted houses. While lots of top-secret information will remain unwritten for quite some time, B&T was excited to chat with hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft about what audiences can expect this season and how The Block is remaining relevant 20 years after first premiering.

For host Scott Cam, who returns for his remarkable 18th season, the excitement is palpable. “We’ve been lucky enough to do 18 of the 20 series,” Cam said, reflecting on the show’s longevity. “It’s always a pleasure to see the creativity and passion that our contestants bring, and this season is no exception”.

Joining Cam is longtime co-host Shelley Craft, who is also entering her 18th season with the show. Craft, who has a deep affection for Phillip Island, shared her enthusiasm for the location. “When you say it’s Phillip Island, everyone says, oh, that’s the penguins or oh, that’s where the Grand Prix track is, and it is so much more, and it became so much more to us while we were here”.

“I’m lucky enough to live in a regional seaside town, so for me, it was lovely for everyone to experience that sort of lifestyle, whether it be the contestants or the crew. A lot of them live in big cities, and I was really excited to say, hey, regional living is awesome, and there’s lots of wonderful things to do, no matter who you are and what you enjoy,” Craft said.

The live showing of the Olympics Closing ceremony did surprisingly well, given that it required a 4 a.m. wake-up call. It ranked fourth overall for the day and achieved a total TV national reach of 2,245,000.

Over on Seven, it was Dancing With The Stars that did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 1,928,000. The season finale saw iconic Aussie actress Lisa McCune take home first place after what the judges described as a near-perfect final performance.

