Wednesday TV Wrap: Shaun Micallef On The ABC Trounces Shaun Micallef On 10

Wednesday TV Wrap: Shaun Micallef On The ABC Trounces Shaun Micallef On 10
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



ABC’S Gruen pulled in 510,000 viewers and secured an entertainment win for ABC – I’m also ready for a glasshouse reboot.

Seven News hit 892,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 845,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 675,000 viewers – I can only imagine how careful tradies would be when working for Grimshaw – white cards would not be a day out of date! 

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 488,000. Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 412,000. Better Homes and Gardens brought in 297,000 viewers- I am oddly obsessed with this show; something about gardens seems very aspirational when you live in an inner city flag.  

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 427,000 viewers, and Tipping Point grabbed 295,000 viewers. 

For 10, The Project pulled in 326,000 viewers and  10 News First brought in 282,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Shaun Micallef’s Brain Esteddford brought in 380,000 viewers – this man is everywhere! Seriously he was also on ABC last night. 

Finally, ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 606,000 viewers, and 7.30 earned 535,000 viewers. 

Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell brought in 489,000 viewers – He is pulling double duty and thriving. 

Out on top was the Nine Network with 30.7 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 23.6 per cent of the daily share. 10 Network grabbed 18.5 per cent, followed by ABC Networks with 18.5 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 9.1 per cent.

Please login with linkedin to comment

10 ABC Nine Seven Shaun Micallef TV wrap

Latest News

Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week
  • Campaigns

Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week

Australian home-grown burger brand Grill’d has announced it will be doubling its member meal donations, via their Relish Membership, during National Homelessness Week (1-7 August). In partnership with St Vincent de Paul Society, Relish members will be able to donate two meals (usually one meal is donated when the members have reached eight burger purchases) […]

Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign

After a competitive 5-way pitch, the IBA has appointed LOUD to lead its nationwide campaign to raise awareness of indie beer through promotion of the Independent Seal, the people that make it and how to find it. Kylie Lethbridge, CEO of IBA said: “The demand for independent beer has grown exponentially over the last few […]

IAS Partners With Anzu For Mobile Gaming Media Tracking
  • Advertising
  • Technology

IAS Partners With Anzu For Mobile Gaming Media Tracking

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leader in digital media quality, today announced a partnership with Anzu, an in-game advertising leader. This partnership enables global brands and agencies to effectively monitor the quality of their in-game media investments in mobile gaming environments. Through this collaboration, IAS provides advertisers with Invalid Traffic (IVT) measurement and reports […]

Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign
  • Campaigns

Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign

As international travel continues to gain momentum, the premium leisure division of the Flight Centre Travel Group, Travel Associates, has launched a new brand positioning, via independent, creative and media agency BCM Group. The new brand positioning campaign will be deployed by the agency across social media, performance digital, premium on-line video and direct channels, […]

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards
  • Marketing

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards

Strategic insights agency Nature is proud to announce it has been listed as a finalist in ESOMAR’s 2022 Global Research Effectiveness Awards for its work with Don KRC. The annual ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Awards recognise impactful projects from across the global marketing, insights and analytics community that made a significant and measurable impact on the […]