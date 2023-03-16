Wednesday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Contestants Morph Into One

Wednesday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Contestants Morph Into One
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
In a scene reminiscent of Stephen King’s The Shining, contestants Duncan and Layton were dressed in an eerily similar fashion at last night’s dinner party on Nine’s Married At First Sight.

B&T is still investigating whether this was a coincidence, or whether the paranormal is to blame. 

Viewers were understandably spooked by the spectacle, but not spooked enough to stop watching. Nine’s MAFs once again topped the leaderboard with 855,000 Aussies signing up to watch.

This helped propel Nine to an overall daily share of 34.9 per cent, followed by Seven 25.6 per cent, the ABC with 17.6 per cent, Network 10 with 13.7 per cent and SBS with 8.1 per cent.

Joining MAFS in the top ten for entertainment was the ABC’s Hard Quiz with 513,000 views, Seven’s The Chase with 453,000 views and Seven’s Home And Away with at 452,000.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share
Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network
34.9% 25.6% 13.7% 17.6% 8.1%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 
1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -WED Nine Network 855,000
2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 813,000
3 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 813,000
4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 701,000
5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 683,000
6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 615,000
7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 552,000
8 HARD QUIZ S8-EV ABC TV 513,000
9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 453,000
10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 452,000

