Tuesday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins Night With Reunion

Tuesday night was a win for Nine’s Married At First Sight, with a total of 881,000 metro viewers tuning up to watch the current contestants reunite with the departed couples.

Whilst some (Janelle and Claire) were able to put their past beef behind them, others, Harrison and Adam, were less forgiving of each other.

Sevens’ Home And Away and The Chase Australia were the next most-watched show in entertainment with 455,000 metro viewers watching.

Finally, The Hundred With Andy Lee came in the top ten with 418,000 viewers watching.

Overall, Nine won the night with a 35.7 per cent audience share, followed by Seven with 24.0 per cent, the ABC with 16.4 per cent, Network 10 with 13.9 per cent and SBS with 9.9 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 35.7% 24.0% 13.9% 16.4% 9.9%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT Nine Network 881,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 867,000 3 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 845,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 716,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 695,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 673,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 545,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 455,000 9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 455,000 10 THE HUNDRED WITH ANDY LEE Nine Network 418,000