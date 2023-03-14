Monday TV Rating: A Total Of 329,000 Aussies Sign Up For Oscars

A total of 329,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the Oscars on Seven last night, with the bulk of the views coming from Melbourne.

Cementing its reputation as Australia’s cultural hub (sorry Sydney), Melbourne had the largest share of Oscar viewers with 115,000 people watching in the city. A grand total of 96,000 people watched the ceremony in Sydney, and Hollywood glamour was the least celebrated in Adelaide with 28,000 people watching there.

Overall, Seven news won the night, with a peak audience of 899,000 metro views.

Nine’s much-celebrated MAFS held the top spot for entertainment, with 835,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

Network 10’s Australian Survivor was the second most-watched entertainment show of the night with 536,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Seven’s Home And Away pulled in 482,000 viewers, and The Chase Australia had 478,000 views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 31.3% 27.0% 17.5% 17.3% 6.9%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 899,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 879,000 3 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -MON Nine Network 835,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 755,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 731,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 619,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 558,000 8 AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR MON Network 10 536,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 482,000 10 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 478,000