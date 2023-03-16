Thursday TV Ratings: AFL’s Return Scores Seven A Win

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 04: A general view and sunset during the round seven AFL match between the Brisbane Lions and the Sydney Swans at The Gabba on May 04, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/AFL Photos/Getty Images)
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
The AFL helped Seven secure an entertainment win last night, with a total of 522,000 metro viewers signing up to watch Richmond vs Carlton.

Over at Nine, it’s NRL broadcast of the Eels-Manly game managed 349,000.

Seven news was the most-watched show overall with a total of 773,000 metro views.

Both helped Seven win the night with an audience share of 34.7 per cent. It was followed by Nine with 26.9 per cent, Network 10 with 16.6 per cent, the ABC with 14.5 per cent and SBS with 7.3 per cent.

Elsewhere in entertainment, Seven’s The Chase brought in 428,000 views and Network 10’s Gogglebox had 395,000 views.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share
Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network
26.9% 34.7% 16.6% 14.5% 7.3%

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 
1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 773,000
2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 772,000
3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 673,000
4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 668,000
5 SEVEN’S AFL: THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Seven Network 522,000
6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 483,000
7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 428,000
8 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 426,000
9 GOGGLEBOX Network 10 395,000
10 7.30-EV ABC TV 365,000

