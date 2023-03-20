Sunday TV Ratings: Australian Survivor Has Biggest Overnight Audience Of Season

Network 10’s Australian Survivor has its biggest overnight audience of the season with a total of 552,000 metro viewers tuning in to watch the show last night.

The show was the second most-watched show in entertainment last night, topped only by Nine’s Married At First Sight which pulled in 927,000 metro viewers.

Seven’s Australian Idol fell slightly behind Survivor but still fell into the top ten with 467,000 metro viewers watching last night.

Seven’s AFL Sunday Afternoon football came in at 379,000 metro views, whilst Network 10’s The Project had 290,000 views.

Nine won the night with a 35.2 per cent audience share, it was followed by Seven with 25.3 per cent, Network 10 with 16.9 per cent, the ABC with 14.4 per cent and SBS with 8.1 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 35.2% 25.3% 16.9 14.4% 8.1%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -SUN Nine Network 927,000 2 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 882,000 3 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 783,000 4 60 MINUTES Nine Network 554,000 5 AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR SUN Network 10 552,000 6 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 535,000 7 DEATH IN PARADISE-EV ABC TV 485,000 8 AUSTRALIAN IDOL – SUN Seven Network 467,000 9 SEVEN’S AFL: SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOOTBALL Seven Network 379,000 10 THE SUNDAY PROJECT 7PM Network 10 290,000