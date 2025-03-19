AdvertisingNewsletter

We Are Social On Tap As Lion’s Social Agency Of Record

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Socially-led creative agency We Are Social has been appointed by Lion as its social agency of record, following a competitive pitch. The partnership will see We Are Social working across XXXX, Hahn, Tooheys, Kirin Ichiban, and Kirin Hyoketsu to drive long-term brand growth through social.

We Are Social will provide a social-first approach to content creation, community management and campaign execution, ensuring Lion’s brands have a meaningful and engaging presence across platforms. The agency will also leverage social listening to identify and collaborate with local creators, fostering deeper connections with audiences and driving cultural relevance.

“Lion has an incredible portfolio of brands with rich histories and a lot of consumer love. We’re excited to help them unlock the full potential of social with a sustained, culture-driven approach that delivers real impact. By blending data-driven insights, social creativity with clever community engagement we aim to make these strong brands even more loved and famous,” said Suzie Shaw, CEO of We Are Social Australia.

“We’re thrilled to welcome We Are Social into the Lion Pride! A great fit for our business with awesome talent and proven creativity for consumer impact. We’re excited about the partnership and the vision we share to connect Lion’s iconic brands with consumers across the dynamic social landscape,” said Chris Allan, connections director at Lion.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

