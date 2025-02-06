We Are Social leans Into “BeReal” For Avène’s #TheRealestAd Push

Socially-led creative agency We Are Social France has launched #TheRealestAd campaign for skincare brand Avène. The influencer campaign leverages BeReal’s spontaneous, unfiltered format to highlight the effectiveness of Avène’s Cleanance Comedomed Peeling Cream in real-time.
To create #TheRealestAd push, We Are Social invited beauty content creators, including influencer Isia (211K followers on Instagram and 431K on TikTok), to test the product for two weeks. Each day the creators posted an unedited photo on Avene’s BeReal to document their skin’s transformation in real time.
The creative concept and use of BeReal, a platform dedicated to content that mirrors reality as closely as possible by allowing users to post only one photo per day, at a random time, gave the campaign an unfiltered take on the Before/After approach that is prevalent in beauty.
The campaign captured the creators’ daily skin progress, highlighting real-time, unfiltered results. This approach breaks away from the heavily edited before-and-after photos that dominate beauty and skincare advertising—especially as younger generations grow more skeptical of photoshopped imagery
