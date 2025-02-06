Marketing

We Are Social leans Into “BeReal” For Avène’s #TheRealestAd Push

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Socially-led creative agency We Are Social France has launched #TheRealestAd campaign for skincare brand Avène. The influencer campaign leverages BeReal’s spontaneous, unfiltered format to highlight the effectiveness of Avène’s Cleanance Comedomed Peeling Cream in real-time.

To create #TheRealestAd push, We Are Social invited beauty content creators, including influencer Isia (211K followers on Instagram and 431K on TikTok), to test the product for two weeks. Each day the creators posted an unedited photo on Avene’s BeReal to document their skin’s transformation in real time.

The creative concept and use of BeReal, a platform dedicated to content that mirrors reality as closely as possible by allowing users to post only one photo per day, at a random time, gave the campaign an unfiltered take on the Before/After approach that is prevalent in beauty.

The campaign captured the creators’ daily skin progress, highlighting real-time, unfiltered results. This approach breaks away from the heavily edited before-and-after photos that dominate beauty and skincare advertising—especially as younger generations grow more skeptical of photoshopped imagery

To create #TheRealestAd push, We Are Social invited beauty content creators, including influencer Isia (211K followers on Instagram and 431K on TikTok), to test the product for two weeks. Each day the creators posted an unedited photo on Avene’s BeReal to document their skin’s transformation in real time.

The creative concept and use of BeReal, a platform dedicated to content that mirrors reality as closely as possible by allowing users to post only one photo per day, at a random time, gave the campaign an unfiltered take on the Before/After approach that is prevalent in beauty.

The campaign captured the creators’ daily skin progress, highlighting real-time, unfiltered results. This approach breaks away from the heavily edited before-and-after photos that dominate beauty and skincare advertising—especially as younger generations grow more skeptical of photoshopped imagery.

Credits

Vincent Reynaud-Lacroze, Managing Director

William Regitz, Deputy General Manager

Charlotte Rouart, Creative director

Renaud Arnaudet, Creative director

Lucas Bogatchevsky, Senior Art director

Alexandre Veillon, Copywriter

Kevin Pasquier, Senior strategic planner

Fanny Bonodot, Head of influence

Alice Goy, Junior influence manager

Loubna Harifi, Global account director

Chafia Benosmane, Account director

Linda Lopinto, Account manager

Théa Fhal, Junior media account manager

Related posts:

  1. We Are Social Appoints Toby Southgate As Global Group CEO
  2. “We’re Bringing Fans Closer To The Action”: Inside We Are Social’s Plans To Give Fans Behind The Scenes Access To All The NRL In Vegas Action
  3. Ipsos Acquires Whereto Research
  4. ASICS Launches World First Netball Festival Via Agent99
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Drop Everything Now! B&T’s 30 Under 30 Entries Close TODAY—Enter Before It’s Too Late!
SCA Bolsters Commercial Team With Melbourne Appointments
Val Morgan Reveals New Cross-Channel Data, Category Entry Tools At ValFronts
Rebel Unites All Codes In ‘Football Is Everything’ Campaign Via The General Store
Register Lost your password?